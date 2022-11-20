Eva Longoria was stunning in a gorgeous evening gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Eva Longoria pulled out all the stops in a stunning evening gown as she attended the Global Gift Gala 2022 in Paris, France.

The actress is best known for her role as Gabrielle Solis on the hit television show Desperate Housewives, in which she starred from 2004 to 2012.

Eva’s most important role, however, is the one she plays off-screen as she works hard to help those less fortunate within the Hispanic communities.

She is an Honor Ambassador of the Global Gift Foundation, and her charity, the Eva Longoria Foundation, is one of the beneficiaries at the events.

The stunning 47-year-old dazzled in an elegant pastel blue gown that was laced with diamonds for the ultimate red-carpet look.

Eva looked incredible in the satin gown which followed the contours of her body, highlighting her enviable figure as she posed for pictures.

Pic credit: Best Image / BACKGRID

The dress featured one oversized sleeve with a cold-shoulder section, while the opposite side of the dress remained sleeveless, showing off Eva’s toned arm.

Material from the sleeve draped to the floor creating a side train on the elegant garment.

A turtleneck neckline was embellished with glittering diamonds, acting as both a necklace and a part of the gown.

The diamonds followed the shape of Eva’s curves until they tapered off at the waist.

The stunning actress and business owner continued the glitzy theme with her accessories as she rocked a large diamond ring, a glittering bracelet, and a pair of diamond studs to inject some more glamour into the outfit.

Eva’s dark locks were straightened into a sleek style as she flashed a bright smile at the waiting photographers.

Eva Longoria launches her kitchenware line Risa Cookware

In between her busy schedule as a model, an actress, and a businesswoman, Eva still finds time to do her one of her favorite activities; cooking.

She regularly shares recipes with her 8.9 million Instagram followers, so it was no surprise when she launched her own range of cookware earlier this year.

She named the range Risa Cookware, which she claims is a non-toxic cookware brand made without any harmful chemicals or materials.

Eva said the range was made “to celebrate being together in the kitchen with the people you love.”

She went on to note that she wanted to design a product that would deliver “premium functionality,” mentioning that the non-stick surface was “insane.”

Eva also wanted the set to be versatile and therefore made sure her products are multi-purpose.

The set includes the Risa Non-stick Stock Pot and the Risa Non-stick Sauté Pan, both priced at $125. They come in three color options, Cool Gray, Natural Ivory, and Deep Blue.

The pot and pan also come with a range of accessories including Risa Pot Holders, a Risa Splatter Screen, a Risa Pot Stand, and a Risa Stackable Steamer, ranging from $14 to $30.

Eva Longoria shakes up an espresso martini with Casa Del Sol Tequila

Eva has followed in the footsteps of other celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, The Rock, and George Clooney to produce her own tequila brand.

Casa Del Sol Tequila was inspired by her Mexican heritage to produce the alcoholic drink, which is made from a blue agave plant in the Altos de Jalisco region of Mexico.

Now and again she treats her fans to delicious cocktail recipes using her product, as she promotes the drink via social media.

She recently shared with fans a quick and easy Espresso Martini recipe that substituted Kahlua for Owen’s Espresso Mix instead.

The two liquids were shaken together with ice and then poured into two martini glasses that Eva and her bartending friend enjoyed.

The actress was headed out to an event and her outfit reflected the occasion, as she rocked a black blazer with nothing underneath and a sleek updo.

She captioned her post, “When you want a pick-me-up but you also want tequila 😉.”