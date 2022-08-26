Eva Longoria stuns braless in a plunging blazer dress

Eva Longoria looks fabulous in a short, plunging blazer dress. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Actress Eva Longoria has, once again, been revealing her fashion prowess and looking amazing as she went braless in a plunging blazer dress.

The 47-year-old Desperate Housewives star has never been a stranger to showing off her stunning good looks, and this week has been no different.

Eva posted a short video to her Instagram Story that showcased her latest stylish outfit. The charcoal-colored blazer dress barely skimmed her thighs, and the neckline was plunging in the extreme.

The blazer dress just covered her chest and showed off her dazzling curves and perfect physique.

Eva accessorized with a pair of black high heels, several gold necklaces, and gold earrings. Her hair was tied back, and her lips were a light salmon color.

Eva tagged in a few folks who likely gave her a helping hand with her look, they were celebrity hairstylist Ricardo Rojas, makeup artist Victor Henao, and fashion designer Charlene Roxborough Konsker.

Judging by her other IG posts, Eva seems to be in New York at the moment, and this post also reflected that with an “NYC” symbol at the bottom that featured the Y as a hand doing the peace sign.

Eva Longoria has been posing in different outfits all week

The Young and Restless alum has been showing off a varied range of outfits this week. A couple of days ago, she posted a short video of herself working out in the gym. Eva looked super toned in a spandex outfit.

With a dumbbell in one hand and a cell phone in the other, she performed a couple of energetic thrusts, showing off her fit physique. “Let’s Sweat!!” she wrote on the Instagram Story.

And earlier this week, Eva was totally rocking a black two-piece bikini. She stood on a ladder by the water’s edge in what looked like idyllic surroundings to pose in the black bikini and sunglasses.

There were sunkissed mountains behind her and a deeply blue sea under her feet. She tagged in swimwear designer Melissa Odabash.

Eva has 8.8 million followers on Instagram, and they’ve been loving her posts. The above pics received over 109,000 likes.

Eva Longoria looked incredible in a pink suit

But the actress didn’t conclude the fashion shots for the week with that bikini post, yesterday, she was back on Instagram with something completely different again. This time, she oozed confidence as she stood on a steps landing in a pink suit outfit.

She looked all business-like, standing under a bright blue sky, and captioned the pic, “Dreamer and doer 💥.”

Eva tagged in health and beauty expert Elan Bongiorno and hair stylist Ken Paves.