Eva Longoria struts in an animal print dress and calls herself “fearless and fierce.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Eva Longoria looked stunning as she posed in a daring animal print dress with a thigh-high slit.

The gorgeous cheetah-print dress was long-sleeved and tied in a knot around her waist.

It also featured a thigh-high split that allowed Longoria to show off her flawless long legs.

The 47-year-old actress looked “fearless and fierce” as she strutted in her dress in two elegant and luxurious-looking places.

In addition to the dress, Longoria wore shiny, silver platform-heel sandals with an ankle strap.

She wore her dark hair glamorously parted down the middle and cascading down her shoulders.

Eva Longoria was fearless in her glamorous photo shoot

Longoria did look fearless as she boldly strutted down a path between two vertical bushes. She also posed leaning against an elegant and intricately designed table in a gorgeous marble-walled and tiled floor house.

It isn’t surprising that Longoria feels fearless and fierce considering she is a force to be reckoned with in the film industry, where she has acted, produced, and directed.

She is also a fully self-made celebrity, as she grew up working in fast-food to help her family financially, while her parents raised four daughters. It wasn’t until after college that she broke into the film industry and launched her career.

By 1999, she had nabbed her first TV appearance on the teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210.

She rose to prominence for her role as Isabella Braña on the soap opera The Young and the Restless. Longoria would later go on to star in Desperate Housewives, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and The Boss Baby: Family Business.

Longoria is also a philanthropist and activist as she created Eva’s Heroes to aid individuals with disabilities and frequently advocates for immigrant and worker rights.

Longoria launches tequila brand to honor Latinas

Longoria recently opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about the meaning behind her tequila brand, Casa Del Sol.

As a Mexican woman raised by Mexican-American parents, Longoria frequently raises awareness for and celebrates her heritage and Latina culture.

However, Casa Del Sol is special in that it specifically celebrates the Mexican women in her family. Longoria set out to launch the tequila brand when she noticed the tequila industry was largely male-dominated.

With Casa Del Sol, Longoria became the first Mexican female celebrity to own a tequila brand. Additionally, her business is made up of predominantly Mexican female employees.

Her tequila brand has helped create job opportunities for many women, thus uplifting them and their voices. All of this is done to pay homage to the powerful women in her own family.

While many celebrities launch product lines, Longoria’s Casa Del Sol is an especially unique and meaningful brand that seeks to empower Mexican women.