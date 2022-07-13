Eva Longoria sizzles in tiny red bikini in Italy

Eva Longoria has been on a bikini high lately, posing in her second two-piece of the week while on vacation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Eva Longoria has recently been putting her toned physique on display as she enjoys some downtime abroad.

The Desperate Housewives alum, 47, has been taking time off from a busy filming schedule to get some rest and relaxation alongside her husband José Bastón and their four-year-old son Santiago.

Having been spotted donning various bikinis while in Italy, the actress put some heat into her latest swimwear choice as she was snapped rocking a fire-engine red bikini.

Eva Longoria wore a red bikini while on vacation

In a picture captured by the paparazzi, Eva’s toned figure was still very evident as she was spotted walking deckside on the yacht she and her little family employed for their trip.

The actress could be seen strolling along the deck’s planks, her dark tresses down around her shoulders and her face seemingly make-up free as she wrinkled her forehead against the glaring sun.

Pic credit: Cobra Team/Backgrid

Perfectly manicured nails hung off the tips of each finger, and small gold hoops decorated her earlobes, giving the look a little extra pop of color.

Eva put her flat abs on full display as she sported a rectangular bikini top with a curving neckline and thin straps, along with a matching bottom that sat low on her hips to reveal her firm thighs and legs.

The star had previously been seen rocking other cheeky two-piece swimsuits, one in yellow and one with a white background and lettering splashed across the material.

Eva Longoria spoke about staying fit and healthy

Proving that age is just a number with her recent vacation snaps, Eva recently spoke with Women’s Health about just how exactly she stays looking so fit.

“I really work out for my mental health,” Eva told the magazine, revealing that her golden number of exercise time a day falls around the 75-minute mark.

The actress also said she had discovered the joys and benefits of using a trampoline, telling Women’s Health, “It makes me present. You really have to focus on the routine and memorize the movements. [The classes] switch sides a lot, which can throw you off, so you have to be on top of it. I love that.”

Evan added that she likes throwing in some kettlebells and weight lifting to help maintain her muscles and strength.