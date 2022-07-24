Eva Longoria sizzles in a black bikini on the beach in Spain

Eva Longoria has been enjoying her time at the beach. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Award-winning actress Eva Longoria was spotted on a beach in Marbella, Spain this past weekend wearing a simple, yet eye-catching black bikini.

The 47-year-old reportedly rocked the sultry two-piece while vacationing with her husband José Bastón and their son Santiago Enrique Bastón, 4, on Saturday.

The Desperate Housewives alum was captured in several photos while taking a dip in Costa Del Sol over the weekend.

Wearing dark sunglasses and a gold necklace to pair with her gold ring-accented bikini top, Longoria appeared carefree as she waded through the blue water.

Bastón, Longoria’s husband of six years, was also enjoying their family getaway, wearing pink swim shorts and lounging at the beach. The 54-year-old Mexican media tycoon wed Longoria in a 2016 ceremony, making it his second marriage and Texas-born actress’ third.

Showing her son the beautiful sight, the former Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress reportedly took Santiago in her arms before walking into the water with her young child in tow.

Eva Longoria enjoys the sandy beach in a black bikini. Pic credit: MEGA

Eva Longoria’s Summer Swimwear Looks

While on a trip to Italy this summer, Longoria was spotted on a yacht wearing a bright red two-piece bikini, showcasing her stunning physique in the process.

As Monster and Critics previously reported, she also posted a photo of herself sporting a fashionable yellow bikini on Instagram earlier this past month.

Seemingly on a boat, Longoria appropriately captioned the picture, “Out of Office” while posing for the photo in a sun hat and sunglasses.

Eva Longoria shares her health tips

It’s no secret that Longoria stays on top of her personal health and fitness goals.

But in April 2022, she opened up more about her journey, revealing to Women’s Health magazine that she often enjoys cooking plant-based recipes.

Detailing how whole foods and vegetables played a big part in her upbringing, the star revealed, “I grew up on a ranch where we ate what was on the land—when it was squash season, we ate squash for three months…It gave me such an appreciation for where food comes from: It comes from the ground.”

Speaking on the veggie-packed meals that she and her family enjoy today, the Corpus Christi native continued, “Beans are a big source of protein for us,” adding, “’I love making portobello tacos and jackfruit tacos, and cauliflower fried rice.”

When it comes to exercise, the busy starlet still manages to make time for daily workouts, telling the magazine, “I really work out for my mental health.”

If for some reason Longoria can’t complete her regular morning exercise routine, she’ll get some form of exercise throughout the day, saying, “If I have to wake up early and take a flight, when I land, I’ll go for a walk because I didn’t get to work out. Even if it’s just stretching, I need to do something.”