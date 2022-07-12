Eva Longoria shows toned, age-defying body in bright yellow bikini

Eva Longoria showed off her age-defying body in a yellow bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Eva Longoria showed off her age-defying body recently while on vacation with her family in Italy.

As the actress closes in on turning 50, she has proven that she can still rock a bikini and arguably look better than most 20-year-olds.

The Desperate Housewives star rocked a bright yellow bikini on Instagram as she stood atop a boat in front of beautiful blue water with the Italian landscape in the background.

Eva Longoria showed off her toned body in a yellow bikini

Eva paired the bikini with a white sun hat and sunglasses as she smiled at the camera, clearly enjoying her vacation.

She captioned the picture, “Out of Office [sun emoji].”

The photo received over 21k likes, including recognition from celebs such as Reese Witherspoon.

Eva also posted an Instagram Story looking sizzling hot in a red bikini, taking the picture from up above. Her abs looked rock hard and her skin was oiled as she looked to be getting her tan on with an already bronzed physique.

Her chizzled body looked very toned, with her strong abs on display due to her time in the gym.

Pic credit: @evalongoria/Instagram

Eva is frequently seen working out to keep her body toned

Eva frequently shares Instagram posts from the gym, proving that a lot of hard work goes into her body and it’s not just genetics that keeps her 47-year-old frame looking so youthful.

Less than a week ago, Eva was doing a super tough workout in the gym, posting a video to Instagram in which she was seen waking up at 6:00 a.m. to “rise and grind” — as she called it.

At the beginning of the video, she showed the view from the balcony of her house, with a foggy sunrise on display. The camera later on panned to Eva using the gym equipment.

She wore a black, zip-up sports bra with a high neck and matching black sports leggings. She paired the look with black sneakers and wore her hair up in a tight bun.

The song Party by Bad Bunny and Rauw Alejandro played in the background.

Eva has worn the yellow bikini once before

In a separate Instagram photo, Eva wore the same yellow bikini as she lounged by a pool in what could have been her house. She laid on a lounge chair as she soaked up the sun, and captioned the pic, “A little sol never hurt nobody.”

The photo showing off her sensational figure received over 63k likes.

The mom of one has over 8 million followers on Instagram, including Ashley Graham, Jessica Alba, and Paris Hilton.