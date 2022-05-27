Eva Longoria shows skin in skimpy black dress for donations

Eva Longoria Cannes. Pic credit: @evalongoria/Instagram

Eva Longoria put on quite a show as the actress sported a tiny black dress with strategically placed cutouts to reveal her fit body.

She was on hand for the amFAR Gala, started by Elizabeth Taylor, to raise funds for AIDS research. The annual event occurs at the Cannes Film Festival, where movie stars and executives assemble to watch new projects. The gala allows guests to spend extra money on charity and have some fun too.

Eva displayed her toned body and some sparkling diamonds as she posed for cameras and socialized with guests.

Eva Longoria stuns in black cutout dress

Eva Longoria was one of many ladies wearing Monot on the red carpet of the amFAR Gala at Cannes. Other Monot-wearers include Nina Dobrev, and Cara Delevingne, both representing the brand in cutout dresses.

The black cutout dress showed Eva’s petite yet toned figure and allowed her to socialize with guests. Her ensemble featured one strap that wrapped around her shoulder and bodice.

Eva wore her hair in a high ponytail with loose waves. Her pulled-back hair allowed her sparkling diamond earrings to take a central role in photos.

The asymmetrical dress featured a thigh-high slit that showed off Eva’s legs. She wore black strappy stilettos, which added some inches to her short stature.

Eva also posed with Christina Aguilera, an entertainer at the gala, along with Charlie XCX.

Eva Longoria makes waves at 2022 Cannes

Eva Longoria is a natural at the Cannes Film Festival and has been for years.

She said that 17 years ago, she was invited for the first time and had no idea what she was in for at the event.

She revealed that she sported a $40 dress that she found on Melrose and told PEOPLE, “I was like, I’ll just wear this one, this knit gold, that feels right. Nobody would’ve known it was a $40 dress.”

She also shared that high-profile people were dying to know who she was wearing, “I was like, What do you mean? It’s mine. Everybody just loved the dress, and I was like, it’s just from Melrose!”

Eva has evolved fashion-wise and career-wise in the past two decades. Since that appearance, she became wildly popular on Desperate Housewives as a household name. She also gained more experience at Cannes and is a mainstay at the annual event, donning designer duds.

This year, Eva had a show-stopping moment in a black, sheer dress by Alberta Ferretti. Her time at Cannes is almost over because the festival ends tomorrow. But her looks will live in history as some of her best yet.