Eva Longoria shows off toned legs during Paris Fashion Week

Eva Longoria at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Eva Longoria attends Paris Fashion Week and looked stunning in a white blazer and matching loose shorts in a new photo.

The Desperate Housewives alum had her toned legs out as she was pictured stepping out of a hotel.

Longoria joined Victoria Beckham and other fashion stars at the MyTheresa hosted dinner at the Girafe restaurant to celebrate Paris Fashion Week.

The actress is also set to attend Victoria Beckham’s highly anticipated show as she wears the beautiful outfit from her fashion label.

The actress and producer wore her hair back and added a pink scarf with a stylish bow to compliment the white outfit.

The blazer had a loose fit and wide long sleeves. Eva Longoria posed for the cameras and flashed a smile in the stunning photo.

Actress Eva Longoria poses in Victoria Beckham. Pic credit: Cobra Team/Backgrid

Eva Longoria praises Victoria Beckham’s fashion show in a semi-sheer black outfit

Longoria put on a racy outfit as she supported her close friend Victoria Beckham who made her Paris Fashion Week debut.

“So proud of my girl @victoriabeckham for her incredible show at Paris Fashion Week!!! It was gorgeous and beautiful and inspiring just like you! 💕,” she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the IG post, Longoria also shared a photo with Victoria’s hubby David Beckham who brought along their children: Harper Seven Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, and Brooklyn Beckham along with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham came to support the show.

The 47-year-old stunner wore a black semi-sheer lace dress that revealed her toned midsection.

The fashionista added a cropped blazer to complete the outfit and boosted her height with stylish black heels.

Longoria clutched onto a large matching purse with a stylish gold handle and went with a minimalist jewelry set of small rings and earrings.

In a follow-up IG post, she rocked the same purse with another black dress for an elegant look.

“Instagram vs. reality 😝,” she wrote in the caption of the two photos.

How Eva Longoria gets her toned legs without ‘pounding on’ her knees

In an interview with Woman’s Health Magazine, Longoria opened up about her fitness and health. She revealed how she gets a cardio workout in without using her knees — by using a trampoline.

“You have to get JumpSport,” she said about her mini trampoline, which utilizes bungee cords rather than the typical springs.

“Ironically, bouncing on this trampoline is low impact, so you get a sweaty workout without all the pounding on your knees,” Longoria added.

Longoria frequently shares her workouts with her Instagram followers in which she utilizes weight training for strength and toning.