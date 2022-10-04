Eva Longoria shows off stunning legs as she exits car for fashion week

Eva Longoria smiling at the Adcolor Awards. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Eva Longoria is going to leave a lasting impression on Paris Fashion Week. Arriving Friday night, she made sure to arrive in style. Longoria, as well as other attendees, arrived at Victoria Beckham’s first Paris Fashion Week Show.

Longoria, never one to blend in, knew exactly how to stand out from the crowd. The fashion icon clearly loves a little black dress and went for a monochrome all-black look with an effortless high ponytail.

The 5-foot-2-inch actress stunned in Mandarin Oriental Paris, with a lacy slip dress that made her legs look longer than ever. She complimented the jet-black dress with a matching cropped blazer and simple open-toe heels.

The Devious Maids actress was all smiles at the fashion show, showing off both black and white photos of the event. The Instagram carousel highlighted both fun pictures with the attendees as well as Longoria striking her own model poses.

Longoria came to the show to support her long-time friend Victoria Beckham. While the designer has been selling revered luxury clothes for years, this was her first time working with Paris Fashion Week.

The women have known each other for years, so it made sense that Longoria wore her best to support her good friend.

Eva Longoria stunned the Paris Fashion Week crowd in a little black dress. Pic credit: Best Image/Backgrid

Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria have been friends for 15 years

Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria met each other in 2007. The two friends met when Victoria and her husband, David Beckham moved to Los Angeles.

The two quickly became friends and could be seen going to fashion shows and large-scale events together. They have grown so close getting to know each other that Eva Longoria became the godmother of Victoria Beckham’s daughter, Harper.

What some don’t know is that in 2016, Beckham designed a custom couture gown, for her best friend Eva Longoria. Longoria gushed about the process to Hello! Magazine saying

“I asked Victoria to do my dress because I wanted it to be special and made with love – and I knew Victoria would make it with love.”

Eva has been taking over Paris Fashion Week

While Eva wanted to support her friend, her business in Paris did not end with Victoria Beckham’s show. The Desperate Housewives actress, a long-time spokesperson for the brand L’Oreal, walked the for the brand’s fashion show. While Longoria has had an illustrious career in front of the camera, she admitted to WWD that she still was a little nervous.

“It’s not my medium, I’m just a dumb actor,” she joked. “I’m not a model, so it’s definitely nerve-wracking. And there are always so many people at that show, it’s always one of the biggest shows, and that makes it even more nerve-wracking.”