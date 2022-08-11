Eva Longoria shows off intense workout in hot pink spandex

Eva Longoria put her exercise moves on display while rocking a hot-pink spandex top and pants. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Eva Longoria recently showed off her impressive gym skills and workout physique while pumping some iron.

Wearing a hot-pink two-piece set, the Desperate Housewives alum, 47, got her sweat on as she hit the gym floor for an intense workout session.

Eva kept her long, dark locks pulled back into a high ponytail and skipped the makeup to get her heart rate up and keep her famous curves toned.

In a video posted to Instagram, the actress and mother of one could be seen dedicating herself to her routine, which involved side lunges and kettlebell deadlifts.

More variety was presumably thrown into the sets to ensure all her muscle groups were challenged.

Eva rocked her already-fit physique in her pink spandex bra-top and spandex capris, proving to fans that even famous celebs have to put in the behind-the-scenes effort to achieve their goals.

The first video clip was captioned with bubble lettering that spelled out “SWEAT,” while the next segment read, “Friends who workout together … ..DRINK together,” with a squinty-face emoji at the end.

Eva Longoria sizzles in red bikini on vacation

Eva put her sensational body on display in July when she was snapped by eager paparazzi while on vacation with her husband and young son.

Seen soaking up the rays of the Italian sun while on what appeared to be a large boat, Eva stunned while strutting her stuff along the deck.

Rocking a red bikini top with matching red bottoms, Eva showed off her figure, highlighting her hips with the stringy garment on her lower half.

Eva had previously been spotted sporting a bright yellow bikini during her get-away, as well.

Eva Longoria returns to Empire set for finale

While largely capturing the attention of fans worldwide for her flashier posts and skin-baring shots, followers will surely not have forgotten that Eva continues to slay screens everywhere with her acting skills.

Several years ago, Eva excited tv-watchers when she returned to the hit show Empire following a small part earlier in the series.

Taking up the reigns once more as character Charlotte Frost for the two-part season finale of the show’s third year, Eva shook up the scene again as she perfectly embodied Frost, the state gaming commission director who has the final say in how Terrence Howard’s Lucious character either makes it or fails in Sin City.

Eva is currently in post-production for a new War of the Worlds film, which is also set to star Ice Cube.