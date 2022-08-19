Eva Longoria shows off incredible figure in white sports bra and leggings for workout time

Eva Longoria showed off her latest matching workout set. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Eva Longoria is showing off her hard-earned, 47-year-old figure in her latest home workout video.

The Desperate Housewives star shared a few clips of her entering an at-home gym while wearing one of her self-proclaimed favorite outfits.

“Morning ladies, I’m in all white, it’s a dangerous thing,” Eva said to the others in the gym as she filmed herself in the mirror.

She continued to show off her toned physique in an all-white workout set, which featured a sports bra and matching full-length leggings.

The bra included an intricate design of a triangular cutout to emphasize the top’s plunging neckline.

To finish off her workout look, Eva rocked a pair of white athletic sneakers and black weight lifting gloves.

Eva Longoria gives details on her all-white workout set

In her video, the actress revealed the outfit came from her friend Senada Greca’s clothing line, Zentoa.

“She has the best sports bras, best leggings. Super moveable,” Eva said as she showed off her matching set from both front and back angles.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Zentoa, which offers a full range of breathable exercise gear, was created by Senada to empower fellow “warriors” to feel comfortable working out in outfits that were made to naturally accentuate curves.

Eva Longoria’s diet and workout routine at 47 years old

When it comes to keeping her body in tip-top shape, Eva revealed that the mental aspect of exercising regularly is just as important as the physical. “I really work out for my mental health,” she said in an interview with Women’s Health Magazine.

For her current favorite workout, she prefers JumpSport — a mini fitness trampoline. “Ironically, bouncing on this trampoline is low impact, so you get a sweaty workout without all the pounding on your knees. Plus, it’s so good for lymphatic drainage,” she said.

Eva also said that through the demanding trampoline workout classes she takes, the exercise makes her feel “present.”

“You really have to focus on the routine and memorize the movements. They switch sides a lot, which can throw you off, so you have to be on top of it. I love that.”

Eva said she bounces for roughly 30-45 minutes a day before rounding out the workout with a bit of strength training, which is usually accompanied by her personal trainer.

“I do very heavy weights,” Eva said, “I feel like my body changes the most when I do that—I wear a heart rate monitor, and I can see my heart rate spike from just doing a heavy bicep curl.”

To balance out the heavy lifting, Eva revealed that she slows down her days by practicing daily spurs of meditation.