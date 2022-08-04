Eva Longoria shows off incredible curves in fitted orange dress for night out 

Eva Longoria is revealing her curves in a tight orange dress for a night on the town. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Eva Longoria enjoyed a night on the town in a stunning orange dress that hugged her petite frame.

The Desperate Housewives alum was all smiles on a date night, and she dressed for the occasion.

Photographers caught the actress as she grabbed a bite to eat at paparazzi haven Craig’s in West Hollywood. Other fans of Craig’s include Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Selena Gomez, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday with Taylor Swift at the location.

She rocked an orange sleeveless dress with a halter neck. The dress featured ribbed material, which showed off her fit figure.

Eva opted for light accessories, including a bracelet, ring, and watch.

She wore big white gold hoops with her hair in loose waves as it cascaded past her shoulders.

Eva Longoria stuns in orange dress in West Hollywood

The L’Oréal spokeswoman represented the brand well with perfectly tussled dark locks.

Eva Longoria makes quite an impression in an orange dress. Pic credit: MEGA

Eva flashed her bronzed ankles in the dress, which came down past her knees.

She sported a matching rose gold mani-pedi and carried a neutral-colored clutch. Eva wore open-toe shoes with gold and rose gold straps.

The 47-year-old is on her third marriage, and she recently opened up about why her first and second marriages failed.

She dished the dirt on her podcast as the wife of José Bastón explained why her most recent marriage worked better than her previous two.

Eva Longoria reveals why third marriage worked

Eva Longoria took to her Connections podcast to offer fans an inside look at her successful third marriage. Alongside her guest, Chilean author Isabel Allende, Eva revealed why her third marriage was different from her first two. She suggested that she matured and knew what she liked as a 40-year-old.

Eva explained, “I think jealousy takes up such an amount of energy. I remember being so jealous and like, your stomach is inside out. It’s the worst feeling. Why would anybody want that feeling?”

Eva spilled, “I think that’s why with my second marriage… no wait, my third. But I do think finding love at 40 — I found Pepe when I was 40 and he was 50 — It was just like, ‘Can we just enjoy this life together?’ I mean, I do yell at him for the toothbrush or something like that still.”

Eva and José have been married for six years and have a 4-year-old son named Santiago Enrique.