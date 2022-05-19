Eva Longoria shows off her curves in a hip-hugging strapless gown

Eva Longoria at Cannes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Koffel

Eva Longoria did it again as the ageless beauty had another awesome fashion moment at the Top Gun premiere. She dared in a strapless gown that hugged her curves and showed off her figure.

The premiere was at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival and featured big names like the film’s stars, Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly. Other than the leading actors, Adriana Lima and Aishwarya Rai were also present.

The actress recently shared that she wore an extremely cheap gown for her 2005 Cannes appearance.

Eva Longoria stuns at Top Gun: Maverick premiere

Eva Longoria was a vision at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in Cannes. The ombré embroidered bustier gown cinched Eva’s tiny waist and showed off her curves.

Eva’s hair was sleek and pulled back from her face in a half up and half down style. The sleek hair allowed her massive Chopard diamonds to sparkle.

Eva wore Cristina Ottaviano, a luxury, evening, and bridal designer based in New York. She completed the look with Aquazzura heels and smoky-eyed makeup.

For whom Eva is a spokesperson, Loreal Paris shared photos of their lady on the red carpet. They wrote in the caption, “Another glorious evening at Festival de Cannes, another captivating appearance from @evalongoria 💫.”

Eva’s stylist, Charlene Roxborough Konsker, also shared photos of her styling work on the actress.

Eva Longoria wore a $40 gown to the 2005 Cannes Festival

Eva Longoria drips in diamonds and couture now, but she did not have access to the same funds as a new actress.

In 2005, Eva said she had no idea what Cannes was and purchased a $40 dress for the event. At the time, she was just beginning on Desperate Housewives, which would catapult her to stardom.

The 47-year-old actress explained to PEOPLE, “I was like, I’ll just wear this one, this knit gold, that feels right. Nobody would’ve known it was a $40 dress.”

Eva wore a slinky knit gold dress that hugged her petite figure. The dress, which she purchased on Melrose Ave, was a big hit and people asked her “who” she was wearing. People often say who are you wearing when they want to know the swanky designer responsible for an item.

Eva revealed, “I was like, What do you mean? It’s mine. Everybody just loved the dress, and I was like, it’s just from Melrose!”

Finally, Eva shared a word of wisdom, “It’s not the dress. It’s the woman who wears the dress,” the actress said.