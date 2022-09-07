Eva Longoria shows off fit physique in sports bra and tight pants

Eva Longoria looked terrific as she did some exercise. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/FS/Admedia

Eva Longoria looked absolutely stunning as she showed off her super-fit physique while exercising in a sports bra and tight pants.

The 47-year-old Desperate Housewives star continues to prove that age is just a number. Well, in her case, anyway.

A huge part of why Eva looks so amazing is likely down to the fact she likes to keep in shape by exercising regularly. And she has proof that she puts the work in.

This week, Eva posted a fab pic to her Instagram Story of herself performing elbow-style pushups on a yoga mat.

Eva was dressed in a pale pink sports bra and matching skin-tight pants, all of which showed off her incredibly toned physique.

The actress printed the words “burn baby burn” across the bottom of the post.

Pic credit: @evalongoria/Instagram

Eva Longoria likes to keep fit by working out in the gym

As already mentioned, Eva is no stranger to a workout last month. She posted a short video of herself posing in a similar spandex outfit while holding onto a dumbbell.

This time her workout gear was a darker shade of pink, but it still showed off her amazing good looks.

While standing in a well-equipped gym, the actress lifted the dumbbell above her head and kicked a leg backward. She wrote, “Let’s sweat!!”

Eva Longoria has been showing off her style on social media

Two other Instagram posts by Eva this week show two different sides to the former The Young and the Restless star.

Over the weekend, Eva oozed class in a photo that appeared to show her mixing her own drinks at a bar or club. She was dressed in a tight maroon-colored top that had one long sleeve but left the other arm and shoulder bare.

Eva was pictured pouring a bottle of Casa Del Sol Tequila into a mixing can and looking like she may have been ready to party the night away. She captioned the post, “Let the long weekend begin 💃🏻 salud!”

In another Instagram post from last night, Eva took on a less glamorous but no less classy look. She dressed all in black with a functional shirt and pants. The all-black look was tempered by a pair of bright white chunky sneakers, and she accessorized with a large pair of hoop earrings.

Eva looked contemplative as she leaned up against a blue sofa. And for reasons perhaps best known to Eva, there appeared to be a stuffed sheep in the background.

A second photo showed a close-up of her sneakers, and she tagged in the retailer Eobuwie, who was responsible for the footwear.

She captioned this one, “It’s an all black, white sneaker kind of day 👟 @eobuwie #evalongoriaxeobuwie #eobuwie #evalongoria.”

Eva Longoria has over 8 million followers on Instagram, and these posts were racking up thousands of likes.