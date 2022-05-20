Eva Longoria reveals peek of cleavage as ageless actress impresses in Cavalli

Eva Longoria Cannes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ F. Sadou/AdMedia

Her stylists call her the Queen of Cannes, but she goes by Eva Longoria; and this week, the actress posed in a black slinky cutout gown by Roberto Cavalli.

Eva showed off her glamorous sense of style as she attended The Global Gift Gala photocall during The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival. The event took place at the JW Marriott hotel on Thursday.

Eva continued to show cleavage with class; some other influencers would do well to take note!

Other celebs at the Cannes festival include Adriana Lima, Tom Cruise, Julianne Moore, and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Eva Longoria is sultry and classy in a black cut-out gown

Eva Longoria was a vision at the Global Gift Gala event at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

Her black floor-length gown dusted the red carpet as it flowed elegantly against her body.

Her bodice featured a wild lion in her chest area, which added a wild touch to the look. The dress also had cutouts that displayed a peek of cleavage and left viewers wanting more.

Eva’s naked arms were visibly toned and quite a sight. Her smoky eye-makeup was stunning, and her sleek ponytail with a center part matched the outfit perfectly.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The gown’s designer, Fausto Puglisi, was pleased with the way Eva worked the outfit. He posted a short video as Eva worked her angles in a hotel lobby and showed her curves and fit.

Eva tagged the “It” hairstylist of the moment, Jennifer Yepez. Jennifer’s clients include Blake Lively for the 2022 Met Gala, Bella Hadid, Addison Rae, and Emily Ratajkowski. Messika jewelry provided Eva’s diamonds; the jeweler also decked out Lori Harvey earlier at the festival.

Fausto Puglisi wrote in the caption, “I’m such a fan of Eva Longoria! I’m in Heaven!! ✨✨ She looks gorgeous in my Cavalli! In Cannes 💋I love You, Eva!!”

Eva has consistently thanked her hair, styling, and makeup team for elevating her gorgeous looks and allowing her Cannes red carpet reign to continue.

Eva Longoria slays the red carpet at Cannes

Eva continues to dominate the Cannes Festival as a chairperson for charity and a representative for Loreal Paris.

Eva wore a gorgeous strapless gown in a metallic ombre by West Village designer Gabriele Ottaviano.

She also stunned, braless in a sheer Alberto Ferretti dress.

Aquazzura has been Eva’s heel of choice for each outfit.

Her latest look was Roberto Cavalli by Fausto Puglisi, which she wore on the red carpet of the Gala and later in the night while she tore up the dance floor with wealthy patrons.

The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival continues through May 28th.