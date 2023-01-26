Eva Longoria is missing the summer sun as she shares a stunning bikini throwback.

In the photo from her vacation in Sardinia last summer, Longoria relaxed on a couch in a luxurious yacht.

Longoria appeared to enjoy soaking up the sun with the crystal clear blue ocean water and the cliffs of the Mediterranean island as a backdrop.

The actress looked incredible with her slender physique and chiseled abs visible in the tiny white bikini.

The Desperate Housewives alum played with her hair for the snap as she looked into the distance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She shared the photo on Instagram and asked her 9.1 million followers, “Anyone else missing the summer sun?”

The Latina actor has visited the island of Sardinia several times over the years. She has a photo dating back to 2013, saying goodbye to her holiday.

Eva Longoria hits the treadmill in spandex for a workout

Longoria continued her fitness dedication in 2023 and recently shared a snap of herself on a treadmill.

She offered her IG followers some motivation in the caption, writing, “Who else is getting after it? 💪🏽 happy Saturday y’all!”

The 47-year-old wore a grey sports crop top and matching leggings in the photo. She also had her hair in a ponytail and added white trainers to complete her gym outfit.

There isn’t much that she doesn’t do in the gym. In an interview with Woman’s Health, Longoria broke down her fitness routine.

She told the outlet that she bounces on a trampoline for 30 to 45 minutes daily for a low-impact exercise. Longoria also works with a personal trainer to perform strength training exercises.

“I do very heavy weights,” Eva said about her routine, adding that she performs compound lifts such as squats. She also does hip thrusts with weights and works with kettlebells on occasion.

When discussing her heavy weight training, the actor said, “I feel like my body changes the most when I do that—I wear a heart rate monitor, and I can see my heart rate spike from just doing a heavy bicep curl.”

She also stays active when she is traveling, even if it’s just a walk or stretching out her muscles.

Eva Longoria stuns in a photo for Casa Del So tequila

Longoria looked stunning in a recent photograph in which she held a bottle of her Tequila brand, Casa Del Sol.

In the photo, she wore a ‘Repo Baby,’ T-shirt repping the brand along with denim jeans.

Longoria added in the caption, “Repo Baby.” She flashed a smile and stunned with minimal makeup.

The brand is a luxury sipping Tequila, which she co-founded in 2021 following George Clooney’s successful blueprint.

It is made from 100-percent Blue Weber agave, which is sourced from clay soil in Jalisco, Mexico.