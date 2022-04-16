Eva Longoria looks flawless in backless spaghetti straps

Eva Longoria smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Eva Longoria is approaching 100,000 likes for a stunning Instagram share showing her glam and effortless sense of style. The 47-year-old Desperate Housewives alum remains a firm favorite with her 8.5 million followers, and her Friday share proved popular.

The Hollywood star stunned for an outdoor snap as she rocked a backless white dress, showing off her ageless good looks. Although fans didn’t just get an outfit, they also got a caption showing some humor.

Eva Longoria stuns in strappy dress look

Eva, who made headlines three days ago for eyeing up summer 2022 while in a white swimsuit, stuck to the flattering color as she posed relatively close up and looking goddess-like.

The girl behind Gabrielle Solis was photographed backed by craggy rocks and a freshwater stream, dazzling the camera with her plump pout, high cheekbones, and perfectly arched brows.

Eva wore a chic and no-back white sundress, one boasting metallic and segmented detailing on thin spaghetti straps, plus a feminine knot finish at the lower back. The actress showed off her toned figure without provocation, also rocking her brunette locks swept back and away from her face.

Eva wore no accessories bar a ring, with a caption throwing out some fun.

“What am I thinking? Wrong answers only,” she wrote with a cry-face emoji.

Proving she can switch out from white to black and look just as flawless, Eva posted six days ago from a sun-drenched terrace as she attended the high-profile wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. Here, the star went braless in a cut-out and figure-hugging black dress from designer and mom to the groom Victoria Beckham. “Celebrating love,” she wrote, adding a “congrats” to the happy couple.

Eva even returned for a second show-off of her strappy gown, telling Spice Girl Victoria that she was “obsessed” with her “dress from last night.”

Eva Longoria keeps up with the trends

Being a fashion trendsetter is nothing new for Eva, and it looks like she’s willing to extend her mindset to other trends. In April, Eva opened up to Bustle, revealing a wellness trend she’d been enjoying. “I don’t think I do anything offbeat — I don’t do goat yoga or anything like that. But when I first started doing trampoline workouts, everybody was like, “What is that?” she joked.

Dishing a great lifestyle tip as she talked getting her beauty sleep, the actress added: “What I found is I get deep sleep when I don’t eat super late, so I usually eat with my son around 5 or 6 in the evening, and then I’m done for the night.”