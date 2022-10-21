Eva Longoria serves another stunning look as she wows in pink crop top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Eva Longoria was a vision in pink as she showed off her incredible abs in her latest photoshoot.

The 47-year-old posed up a storm, rocking a hot pink crop top and matching pants.

It’s safe to say that Eva has long been a style icon in Hollywood.

Ever since her breakout role as Gabrielle Solis on Desperate Housewives, her fashion choices have been adored.

From animal print dresses to lacy bra tops, the movie star has a keen eye for the most trendy and classic looks.

The brunette beauty is no stranger to posing a sizzling selfie on her Instagram – and her latest one did not disappoint her 8.9 million fans.

Eva Longoria shows off incredible figure in a pink crop top

On Tuesday, Eva shared a selfie to her profile where she was captured putting an earring in, while gazing out at the mirror in front of her.

In the photo taken by Nicolas Gerardin, Eva looked nothing short of sensational as she showed off her toned midriff and flawless beauty.

Donning a hot pink crop top, Eva was in complete model mode as she posed in front of the mirror.

The tiny crop top was accompanied by a pair of matching high-waisted trousers, which allowed for Eva’s toned midsection to still be shown.

Eva added her sophisticated spin by pairing the look with a selection of gold necklaces that draped across her neck, as well as plenty of gold bracelets and a chunky ring.

Her brunette tresses were styled in an updo, with strands falling down the side of her face.

The Hollywood star’s makeup was flawless as always – she rocked a subtle bronzed Smokey eye with lashes and a nude lip.

Captioning the photos, she wrote: “Still not over this photo.”

Fans praise ‘gorgeous’ Eva Longoria

Friends and fans of the star were quick to comment on her incredible appearance.

“Gorgeous,” one fan penned.

A second added: “This will live rent-free in our minds for a long time.”

“You are NEXT LEVEL,” a third wrote, followed by three fire emojis.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for the star. Pic credit: @evalongoria/Instagram

Eva Longoria’s new TV show

It’s been a busy few months for Eva. The actor is currently filming a new Apple TV+ series called Land of Women.

Daily Mail reports that Eva will play Gala, a New York empty nester.

The series follows Eva “whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, and she is forced to flee the city alongside her aging mother and college-age daughter.”