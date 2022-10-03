Eva Longoria is interview-ready in a black crop top and skintight pants

Eva Longoria wows fans in a curve-hugging outfit. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

There’s no denying the fact that Eva Longoria knows what it takes to pull off a dazzling outfit.

Her Instagram bio reveals that she stays busy with tons of obligations and titles these days, but she’s never too busy for true fashion.

She’s an actress, activist, entrepreneur, director, producer, philanthropist, wife, mother, daughter, aunt, sister, friend, and stepmom.

Making waves on a hit show like Desperate Housewives was really only the beginning for her.

No matter how busy her days might become, one thing she obviously takes seriously is her fashion choices.

Eva posted a video on her Instagram story in preparation for an interview, wearing a very chic and sophisticated outfit.

Eva Longoria looks sensational without having to show too much

There’s a time and place for everything, and that includes giving the world a glimpse of some extra skin.

Eva didn’t need to show more skin than necessary in a recent video she shared on her Instagram story, though.

She wore a black crop top with long sleeves tucked into black, skin-tight pants –– and the outfit perfectly showed off her curves.

In her hand, she was carrying a black blazer that likely would’ve added to her overall polished appearance.

Her only visible jewelry in the video was a thick, gold ring around her pointer finger.

She wore her voluminous hair parted down the middle in lovely waves that cascaded midway down her arms.

Eva Longoria also appears to be comfortable showing off her toned abs

Eva’s interview outfit might’ve leaned toward the side of modesty, but that isn’t always the vibe she goes for.

In an Instagram picture that she posted last month, she posed in tiny bikini bottoms with a simple, black crop top.

Her flat tummy looked incredible since her jaw-dropping figure is undeniable.

The crop top hid the upper part of Eva’s chest, but it showed off her toned arms and shoulders.

Although she was totally barefoot in the photo, she did accessorize with a pair of sunglasses.

The caption on her post asks, “Who else is trying to soak up these last few days of summer?”

She was sure to add a bright, yellow sun emoji for her followers to see.

Her comment section is filled with people who think she looks absolutely amazing.

One person wrote, “Really gorgeous and wonderful” with heart eye emojis, kiss-blowing emojis, and red heart emojis to get their point across.

Someone else chimed in saying, “U look so good!”

A third user added, “Most amazing body.“