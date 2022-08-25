Eva Longoria in skintight gym wear lifts weights for sweat session

Eva Longoria at the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laurent Koffel

Eva Longoria put her fit physique in some sultry gym gear for a workout session.

She recently shared a few clips of her grueling home exercise, opting for an all-white ensemble.

The Desperate Housewives alum has an open approach to her active lifestyle and often shares her workouts with her social media followers.

Longoria recently executive produced the podcast Sisters of the Underground, a weekly series about the Mirabal sisters.

The actress has been spending more time behind the camera, producing several series, and she also launched a tequila brand Casa Del Sol.

Despite her busy lifestyle in Hollywood, the 47-year-old beauty always makes time for a workout.

Eva Longoria is ready to sweat in gym tights

Eva Longoria shared a clip encouraging her Instagram followers to get active.

“Let’s Sweat!!” she wrote on her Instagram Story, in which she rocks a spandex gym outfit.

She wore a crop top with a cutout and tight leggings as she held a dumbbell in one hand and her phone in the other at her home gym.

The mother-of-one went without makeup, showing her wrinkle-free and smooth complexion.

Last month, she shared just how dedicated she is to her workout routine.

“Rise and grind 💪, she wrote in the caption of a video where she starts a weight training session at 6:00 a.m.

The entrepreneurial actress also enjoys a solid boxing workout featuring pad work and skipping.

“Never miss a Monday! 🥊 Thanks Chava for the workout!” she wrote in the caption.

In the clip, Longoria put on the Rocky soundtrack for motivation as she blasts the pads with her trainer.

Eva Longoria spills the beans on her eating habits.

Longoria’s stunning beauty and toned physique come from her dedication to working out and putting the right food in her body.

She told Women’s Health Magazine that she is an intermittent faster by restricting her eating hours between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

She also opened up about her love for beans and expanding her healthy palette.

“I’ve been dabbling with more plant-based ingredients,” Eva said before diving into her childhood in which she enjoyed eating fresh food from home.

“I grew up on a ranch where we ate what was on the land—when it was squash season, we ate squash for three months. It gave me such an appreciation for where food comes from: It comes from the ground. Beans are a big source of protein for us. I love making portobello tacos and jackfruit tacos, and cauliflower fried rice.”

She also revealed her guilty pleasures are somewhat healthy, telling the publication, “Olives, pretzels, popcorn, potato chips—that’s my jam,” Eva said, adding, “I don’t like sweets or chocolate, and people hate me for it. Bread too—I hate bread. I’m never tempted by the bread basket.”