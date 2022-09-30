Eva Longoria in pink bra shows off abs for Fashion Week

Eva Longoria stunned in all pink for Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

If there’s anybody who can pull off the latest Barbiecore trend, it’s Eva Longoria at her recent Paris Fashion Week appearance.

The Desperate Housewives star, 47, made her statement at the fashion event in stunning all-pink attire.

Eva took to Instagram with a swipe-through post that contained three photos of her full ensemble, which included a pair of black sunglasses that hid her eyes to take the dramatic look to the next level.

The pieces of her outfit were all the exact same shade of bright pink, which gave her the ultimate monochromatic appearance.

The top of the outfit consisted of a plunging bra top with an oversized blazer overtop — a consistent trend many celebrities have been rocking during recent fashion weeks this year.

The tiny bra top was accompanied by a pair of high-waisted trousers, which allowed for Eva’s toned midsection to still be shown underneath the opened blazer.

Eva Longoria rocks an all-pink look for Paris Fashion Week

The actress accompanied the outfit with a pair of platform heels, a black handbag, and plenty of gold necklaces and bracelets.

The carousel post consisted of three photos that showed her walking down a hallway, crossing the street, and posing in an elevator.

“Arriving at Paris Fashion Week💗 #pfw 📸,” Eva wrote in her caption, while also giving an ode to photographer Nicolas Gerardin.

To no surprise, fans have been flooding Eva’s comments section with compliments on her all-pink attire.

“I’m screaming. This look is EVERYTHING,” Karrie Martin Lachney wrote, while Senada Greca chimed in similarly with, “Love this look. So gorg.”



Although Eva has been known to show off her style game on social media, she also uses it to highlight her past successes as a businesswoman.

Eva Longoria commemorates the launch of Casa Del Sol tequila

The Mexican-American actress launched Casa Del Sol last year alongside Mariana Padilla and Alejandra Pelayo. For Eva, it was important to give women a platform, specifically in the spirits industry, while also celebrating her Mexican heritage.

Last week, she took to Instagram to show her gratitude for the brand with a compilation of video clips.

“What a journey it’s been since we launched @casadelsoltequila. As a Latina woman, I’m especially proud that @casadelsoltequila is charting new grounds for women in the spirits industry by having them in key positions,” she wrote.

She continued, “It’s the commitment to creating opportunities and honoring what we stand for that keeps us pushing to be the best in the industry. Salud to everyone that’s been a part of it!”