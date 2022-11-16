Eva Longoria showed off her cocktail-making skills as she hopped behind a bar and looked gorgeous in the process. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/starmaxinc.com

Eva Longoria’s talents extend beyond acting and modeling as she showed off her sick bartending skills while promoting her tequila line.

The Desperate Housewives actress took to her social media to share a short video where she and a guest prepared an espresso martini.

Eva explained in the short clip that she was about to head to an event and wanted a pick-me-up and tequila.

The actress chose the perfect beverage to fulfill both of her cravings– an espresso martini made with Casa Del Sol tequila.

She began the clip with an introduction, and then she got to work.

Eva used Owen’s Espresso Mix as a mixer and chose her Casa Del Sol reposado tequila as the mixer.

Eva Longoria prepares espresso martini with Casa Del Sol

The drink turned out to be incredibly easy because she skipped the Kahlua and only used espresso and tequila in the drink.

Eva instructed her bartending partner in Spanish about how to shake the concoction with ice until the ingredients were mixed. Eva then poured the mixture into one of the two chilled martini glasses on the bar in front of her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Eva looked gorgeous in a black blazer, plunging neckline, and nothing underneath. Her dark locks were swept away from her face in a stylish ponytail. She wore her signature smoky eye look, which caused her brown eyes to pop.

The entrepreneur informed fans in her caption that they could purchase the ingredients for the espresso martini on GoPuff. For those out of the loop, GoPuff is a snack delivery service that sells random things ranging from allergy medication to COVID-19 tests. GoPuff has warehouses all across the country and drivers that deliver products from the warehouse to the doorstep of hungry customers.

According to Eva, Casa Del Sol has also become available through the app.

Eva Longoria launches Casa Del Sol Tequila

Eva Longoria joined the ranks of George Clooney, The Rock, and Kendall Jenner, in launching a tequila brand as a new business venture.

One thing that differentiates Eva from other celebrity tequila connoisseurs is that Eva has Mexican heritage.

Casa Del Sol Tequila is made from the blue agave plant in the Altos de Jalisco region of Mexico.

Eva shared, “It is always my mission to uplift the voices of women and celebrate my Mexican heritage, so that others may be inspired by the limitless genius and artistry that is rich in our communities.”

She continued, “With Casa Del Sol, we are bringing together casual drinkers and tequila enthusiasts alike to enjoy a product with a bold taste that everyone will find unforgettable.”