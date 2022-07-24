Eva Longoria in bikini shows off beach body

Actress Eva Longoria arrives at the PUMA x Balmain Launch Event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Eva Longoria showcased her toned figure as she enjoyed a family beach day in Marbella.

The 47-year-old actress joins the plethora of Hollywood stars enjoying a European vacation.

The Desperate Housewives star has been taking time off from Hollywood roles to get some sun alongside her husband José Bastón and their adorable four-year-old son Santiago.

Her latest movie release, Unplugging was released in April, and she also voiced an episode of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

The actress also launched a tequila brand, Casa Del Sol, last year joining celebrities such as George Clooney, Dwayne Johnson, and Kendall Jenner.

Longoria was an honorary chair at the Global Gift Gala and attended its 10th edition in Marbella.

Eva Longoria stuns in a black bikini on the beach

Eva Longoria looked like a Bond girl as she stepped out of the water onto the sandy beach of Marbella.

Pic credit: Backgrid

The mother of one undoubtedly turned heads as her toned physique and slender legs were on full display and her tanned skin glistened in the sun.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The stylish black bikini included an O-ring design, connecting the triangular bikini top over the neck.

She accessorized with a bracelet and necklace along with matching sunglasses.

Over on her Instagram Stories, the Mexican-American actress revealed that she is catching some sun at the La Plage Casanis.

She offered another sizzling photo, this time of her derriere as she rocked a bucket hat and sipped on a cocktail.

Pic credit: @evalongoria/Instagram Story

Earlier in the week, Longoria was at the Hotel Don Pepe a Gran Meliá in Marbella as she prepared for the Global Gift Gala.

She shared stunning photos on Instagram in a yellow dress, telling her 8.8 million followers that she is looking forward to the event.

“So looking forward to the 10th edition of the #GlobalGiftGala at the @hoteldonpepegm Thank You, Don Pepe!, for so many years of your kind support with @globalgiftfoundation #ALifeWellLived #GlobalGiftFoundation #GGGMarbella22,” she wrote in the caption.

She shared another photo at the event in a different yellow dress, admitting that it is her favorite color.

Eva Longoria’s four-year-old son is her new personal trainer

Eva Longoria frequently gushes about her four-year-old son Santiago. She frequently shares videos and photos with her only child, even taking him on her vacation.

Longoria also allows her boy to accompany her to workouts, joking that he is her new trainer with an adorable photo.

“Check out my new trainer 💪🏼,” she wrote in the caption.

In the photo, she plants a kiss on her son’s cheek, getting a smile from him.