Eva Longoria flaunts toned abs in purple bikini top

Eva Longoria at the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards held in 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Eva Longoria displayed her age-defying body in a purple bikini top at a red carpet event.

Over the weekend, the 47-year-old star attended the premiere of her new series, Gordita Chronicles, in Los Angeles.

The actress attended the amFAR Gala in a stunning cutout dress last month to help raise funds for AIDS research.

Eva Longoria wears a stylish bikini top at a red carpet event

Eva Longoria shared a series of photos from the red carpet event for the HBO Max series Gordita Chronicles. The mother of one stunned in a leather royal purple outfit by Giuseppe di Morabito.

“Lots of color for the #GorditaChronicles 💜,” she wrote in the caption.

The fashionable red carpet look put her toned ab on display in a bikini top accompanied by a matching blazer and long skirt.

She blended pink pumps into the purple outfit and had her hair tied by in her bun, drawing emphasis to her youthful face and tactile makeup.

She shared several photos from the red carpet event, including one with actress Zoe Saldana who cut an elegant figure in a white gown.

The pair of actresses showed up at the premiere of Gordita Chronicles in Los Angeles but do not appear in the cast.

Longoria and Saldana are behind the camera as executive producers of the upcoming HBO Max series.

Longoria spoke to Women’s Health magazine about how she stays in shape.

Eva bounces on a mini trampoline for 30 to 45 minutes daily, then rounds out her hour with heavy-weight strength training, generally with a personal trainer.

She opts for just black coffee for breakfast and tries to restrict her eating to an eight-hour window.

Eva Longoria pays tribute to her husband with a sweet message

The Desperate Housewives star married José Bastón in 2016 after meeting the Mexican media entrepreneur on a blind date.

She shared a tribute to her husband on Instagram, wishing him a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to the best human being on this earth! You fill this family with love and support and you deserve to be celebrated each and everyday! Happy birthday to the best husband, father, son, friend, partner, soulmate ever! 💕 Te amo mi vida!!!!”

The couple shares a son, Santiago, born in 2018.

She was previously married to actor Tyler Christopher and former NBA player Tony Parker, who she accused of having an affair during their relationship.