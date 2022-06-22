Eva Longoria flaunts scultped abs and legs in a bright yellow bikini

Evan Longoria at the PUMA x Balmain Launch event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Eva Longoria looked as relaxed in a two-piece swimsuit for a sizzling bikini photo.

The stunning model and actress recently turned heads at the red carpet event for the HBO Max series Gordita Chronicles.

The mother of one is taking her talent behind the camera for her latest project but looked camera-ready in a purple bikini top outfit by Giuseppe di Morabito.

Eva Longoria stuns in a yellow bikini

The Desperate Housewives star shared a stunning bikini photo with her Instagram followers.

“A little sol never hurt nobody,” she wrote in the caption of the IG snap in which she relaxed in a yellow two-piece swimsuit by a luxury swimming pool.

The 47-year-old actress defies age with her flawless skin, slender abs, and toned legs.

Longoria posed with her eyes closed with both arms above her head as she relaxed poolside.

Eva looked as though she had just gone for a swim before the photo with a streak of water by her feet.

Longoria shared a fresh face selfie as she enjoyed Casa De Sol – a tequila co-founded by the Mexican-American actress

The actress revealed in an interview with Women’s Health that she stays happy and healthy with trampoline workouts and strength training.

She recently celebrated the fourth birthday of her only child with her husband José Bastón.

“I can’t believe 4 years have passed since you were born! The greatest blessing I have ever received has been you my love 💕Happy Birthday Santi Baston! Te amo Te amo Te amo!!!! ❤️”

Eva Longoria once wore a $40 dress to the Cannes

Last month, Longoria wore multiple lavish evening gowns at the Cannes Film Festival but early in her career, she attended the star-studded show in a $40 dress.

The 47-year-old actress made the revelation to PEOPLE that her 2005 gold-style dress was $40.

“I was like, I’ll just wear this one, this knit gold, that feels right,” Longoria recalled when she choose the dress at 30 years of age.

“Nobody would’ve known it was a $40 dress.” Longoria, added, continuing that she “had no idea what Cannes was” when she bought the affordable dress from a store on Melrose Avenue.

The 2005 Cannes Festival was her debut after she garnered attention playing Gabrielle Solis on the ABC television hit series Desperate Housewives.

The actress recalled being confused when quizzed by the then-president of L’Oréal about which designer she was wearing at the event.

“I was like, What do you mean? It’s mine,” Longoria remembers joking in response.

“Everybody just loved the dress, and I was like, it’s just from Melrose!” she said adding that “It’s not the dress, it’s the woman who wears the dress.”