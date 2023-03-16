Nearly 20 years after she entered the hearts of millions on Desperate Housewives, Eva Longoria celebrated a big birthday as she got one year closer to her fifties.

Eva has been busy, starting her week on a high note, attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a sheer dress.

While the Vanity Fair event celebrated film and famous people, Eva’s most recent special occasion was solely about her.

Wednesday marked Eva’s 48th birthday, and the actress received a lot of love on her special day.

As she showed on her Instagram Stories, friends, fans, and family members flooded social media to share moments with the woman of the hour.

Eva celebrated her birthday with her 9.2 million Instagram followers, revealing heartwarming memories with fans.

Eva Longoria celebrates her birthday with throwback pictures

One particular shot, shared on Eva’s IG Stories, saw the brunette beauty at the beach with a pal.

The picture gave a whole new meaning to the phrase birthday suit, with the Texas native in a swimsuit looking fierce.

Eva Longoria celebrated her birthday and looked back at beach memories. Pic credit: @evalongoria/Instagram

The ladies rocked swimsuits and stylish sunglasses as they posed for a selfie in paradise. Eva’s pal, who originally posted the picture, rocked a burnt orange bikini with ruching around the edges.

As for Eva, she showed that white was her color in a textured string bikini. Eva’s hair had a casual top-knot, which was quite practical for a day at the beach.

In the distance, a few sailboats headed to the horizon, creating a picturesque ambiance.

Eva’s friend was sure to wish the former soap star a happy birthday in text over the picture.

Eva probably didn’t have to pay for drinks on her big day. That’s because she created a tequila brand, joining the ranks of Kendall Jenner and George Clooney.

Eva Longoria launches Casa Del Sol Tequila

Eva created Casa Del Sol Tequila in 2021, a liquor company slightly different from many other celebrity-backed brands.

The entrepreneur is of Mexican descent, so she has unique insight into the agave plant product.

Eva recruited other knowledgeable people to the Casa Del Sol team, including Alejandra Pelayo and Mariana Padilla. Together, the team launched Casa Del Sol with the three standard varieties of tequila, including Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo.

Eva spoke with Food and Wine and discussed why her product was noteworthy.

As Eva revealed, the tequila gained extra flavor from the French Oak Cognac Barrels.

Eva said, “It is always my mission to upift the voices of women and celebrate my Mexican heritage, so that others may be inspired by the limitless genius and artistry that is rich in our communities.”