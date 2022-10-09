Eva Longoria bares midriff in front of Cinderella’s castle

Eva Longoria at the 2019 Eva Longoria Foundation Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Actress Eva Longoria was in full mommy mode when she recently took her 4-year-old son, Santiago, on a trip to Disneyland Paris.

She kept her outfit casual as she stepped out at the popular theme park, wearing a black turtleneck, matching black leggings, and a pair of New Balance sneakers.

In one photo, Longoria showed off her flat midriff as she posed with her arms in the air in front of Cinderella’s castle.

Smiling with her son at the Paris-based Disneyland, the pair captured several pictures with Maleficent, the popular Sleeping Beauty villain.

Sharing that the park currently features a fun Halloween theme, Longoria shared the adorable moment with her 8 million Instagram followers, captioning the photos, “Thanks so much @disneylandparis for the amazing day!”

Santiago adorably cheesed from ear to ear as his Golden Globe-nominated mother cradled him in her arms.

The Desperate Housewives alum’s self-care guide

It’s no secret that Longoria often enjoys working out.

Maintaining a slim figure and toned abs, the Desperate Housewives actress showed off her curves this past summer, wearing various bikini styles as she traveled around the globe.

But according to her, exercise along with meditation can also be a means to better her mental health.

Talking with The Cut last month, the 47-year-old opened up about prioritizing self-care and creating healthy habits, saying, “I mean, self-care to me, I think is probably the most difficult for women to do because, by nature, we are the caretakers of our children, caretakers of the elderly. We’re the CEOs of our family, we’re making the financial decisions, the educational decisions, the healthcare decisions, we’re the human taxi.”

“I also think, for me, self-care isn’t a trip to Cabo… it doesn’t have to be huge, for me, I love taking a bubble bath.” she continued. “Man, if you want to get me a good gift, get me a bath bomb because I won’t buy them for myself…because to me, that’s my time by myself in the tub. I love that meditation.”

Eva Longoria’s new cookware line

One of Longoria’s hobbies includes cooking and experimenting with different recipes. Growing up on a ranch, the actress has admittedly developed a healthy love for plant-based and whole foods.

Longoria even released her own cookbook in 2011, titled Eva’s Kitchen: Cooking with Love for Family and Friends: A Cookbook. It features a variety of desserts, appetizers, and main course recipes.

So it’s no surprise that the Corpus Christi native decided to launch a cookware line.

Earlier this month, Longoria announced Risa, a collection that includes pots, pans, pot holders, steamers, splatter screens, and more.

In a press release, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star shared about her new cookware line, “Kitchens are the natural gathering place in a home and at Risa we want to celebrate those genuine moments you share with family and friends. With our stove-to-table cookware line, we celebrate moments of togetherness in the kitchen through our accessible design to make cooking easy.”