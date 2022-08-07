Eva Longoria all smiles in tiny pink shorts and crop top at Catch Steak

Eva Longoria is having a good time as she heads to Catch Steak in West Hollywood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Eva Longoria was making quite a fashion statement as she headed to dinner at the popular Catch Steak in West Hollywood on Saturday night.

The Desperate Housewives star was said to be dining at the ritzy steakhouse with friends, though she was solo in photos captured outside the restaurant.

Eva was glowing on her night out, and her Barbiecore-inspired outfit was just as bright as her smile.

The 47-year-old bombshell was dressed in a hot pink blazer and matching shorts that hit several inches above her knee, showing off lean, toned legs.

She paired the short-suit combo with a white crop top that showed off just a sliver of her trim waist and completed the outfit with a pair of clear, plastic mules.

Big hoop earrings paired with several gold chain necklaces and bracelets completed the fashion-forward look.

Eva Longoria smiles brightly while wearing hot pink for dinner in West Hollywood. Pic credit: HEDO/Backgrid

Eva Longoria recently spoke out about past marriages

Eva Longoria recently opened up about her life and even talked about her previous marriages and why they didn’t work out.

She’s currently on her third marriage to Mexican businessman Jose Baston, whom she wed in 2016. Eva was married twice before that and explained the breakdown of those marriages during a recent episode of her Connections podcast.

“I think jealousy takes up such an amount of energy. I remember being so jealous and like, your stomach is inside out. It’s the worst feeling. Why would anybody want that feeling?” Longoria said.

She was married to fellow soap opera star Tyler Christopher from 2002 to 2004 and then moved on to retired NBA star Tony Parker, whom she was married to from 2007 to 2011.

It seems that jealousy isn’t a part of her marriage to Baston and she admitted to being really happy.

Eva previously told PEOPLE, “I want to yell from the highest mountaintop about everything that goes on with us because I’m so happy and excited to be with a person as kind as Pepe is. He is probably one of the first men I’ve dated that has been older and established and, basically, a grown-up. It is so nice to be arm-in-arm with someone who is your equal.”

Eva recently turned heads in a fitted orange dress

Happiness looks good on Eva Longoria, as she recently proved during another night out when she was spotted smiling brightly again, this time wearing a tight orange dress that showed off every curve.

Eva was headed to Craig’s, another celebrity hotspot where paparazzi gather to catch fabulous photos. This time, she wore her long brunette hair down and flowy, perfectly accentuating her halter-style dress and clutch.