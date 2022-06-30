Eva LaRue showcases curves in fiery red bikini while beachside

Eva LaRue at the 24th Annual LA Art Show Opening Night Gala in Los Angeles, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

At 55, former soap opera star Eva LaRue is still showing she looks fantastic while rocking a bikini at the beach. The former All My Children and CSI: Miami star delivered a photo to her fans and followers featuring a brilliant red two-piece swimsuit during a getaway to a Greek island.

Eva, the mother of Kaya McKenna Callahan, indicated that her home country was “breaking her heart” at the moment, possibly because of the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week.

Due to Eva’s heartbreak, she mentioned she wasn’t ready to return home quite yet from what looked like an enjoyable stop during her recent trip to various scenic locations.

Eva LaRue wows fans in fiery red bikini

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, Eva LaRue shared a series of photos as she looked stunning in a red bikini in Mykonos. LaRue, known as Maria Santos for over 10 years on All My Children, relaxed on a red towel as she showed off her fit body at the beach.

The actress and model flashed a bright smile as she had her feet up in the air. Along with the beautiful red bikini, LaRue wore large hoop earrings, oversized shades, and a black and white head scarf with her hair pulled back.

Beyond LaRue is a scene featuring gorgeous blue skies and a yacht cruising the water in Mykonos.

She included multiple images in her series on Instagram, with several different poses in her two-piece swimsuit and a shot of some beachside refreshments. LaRue showed off a delicious-looking tray of fruits along with a chilled bottle of Moet & Chandon Ice Imperial Rose.

This month, the 54-year-old actress has been sharing pictures from various places she’s visited in Europe. Among her stops were Disneyland Paris and the Palace of Versailles in France and a recent visit to Italy, which included her attending the Allora International Festival of Cinema Art and Music.

Mykonos was the latest stop to pop up on her Instagram feed, as she commented in her caption, “Don’t wanna come back yet, the US is breaking my heart right now.”

Fans and followers react to Eva LaRue’s bikini pics

Eva LaRue’s latest Instagram share from Mykonos received plenty of attention, with nearly 6,000 Likes and over 250 comments as of this report. Many people reacted to her bikini images with emojis such as flames or hearts, while others left other words of admiration.

“So jealous. Enjoy the beaches there. Still gorgeous as ever 💞💞❤️‍🔥,” one fan commented.

“Beautiful pictures (and you look great),” a fan told LaRue based on the sizzling red bikini photos from Mykonos.

Yet another fan praised Eva for her work in The Barbarians, dropping a beating heart emoji to express their admiration of the longtime actress.

LaRue had the role of Ismene in the 1987 film, which focused on twin barbarians seeking revenge on a warlord who massacred their tribe and captured them when they were children.

In addition to that early role, she went on to have recurring or starring roles in TV’s Santa Barbara, Head Over Heels, Third Watch, CSI: Miami, and All My Children. She returned to soaps for a short stint as Celeste Rosales on The Young and the Restless from 2019 into 2020 and recently appeared in the 2021 film City Limits.