Eva Henger stuns in a skimpy bikini to talk jealousy

Eva Henger poses with a rosy and bronzed makeup look. Pic credit: @eva_henger/Instagram

Eva Henger has gained many fans and admirers and some jealous viewers.

The beautiful model spends tons of time on Instagram posting jaw-dropping content.

It’s not shocking that she’s got 1.1 million followers keeping up with her posts.

Now, she’s calling out the haters who might be suffering from a little bit of jealousy whenever they see her pics.

Eva doesn’t need to be wearing much at all to make a bold statement on social media.

Her recent photo thread is just enough to make anyone intrigued by her.

Eva Henger calls out jealous people in her skimpy bikini

Eva’s bikini-clad photo thread consisted of six gorgeous pictures showing her sizzling physique.

She added a caption that read, “Healing jealousy means observing it for what it is: dissatisfaction with ourselves.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @eva_henger/Instagram

It’s true that jealousy usually stems out of the hearts of people who aren’t pleased with their own circumstances.

Eva seems to be generally happy with herself and her appearance based on her consistent social media content.

In the thread, Eva wore a sparkling purple bikini that left little to the imagination.

The glitter of the swimsuit certainly made it stand out compared to other swimwear options that aren’t so eccentric.

Eva accessorized with a simple necklace and two bracelets strapped around her wrist.

In the pictures, she held her wavy, ombre hair over her head in a seductive manner.

Her makeup looked flawless as she chose to keep things fresh and simple with pink lipstick, eyeliner, lashes, and foundation.

Eva Henger looks just as dazzling in a yellow bikini

Eva’s sparkling purple bikini definitely garnered attention, but that’s not the only swimsuit she’s rocked on Instagram.

In a separate photo thread posted during the summertime, Eva posed on the edge of the pool in a bright yellow two-piece.

The top was a bandeau-style cover, and the bikini bottoms were simple with thick straps around her waist.

Eva accessorized the yellow swimsuit with a necklace and two bracelets stacked on top of each other.

Just like in her purple bikini pic, the tattoo on her forearm was easily visible.

Her perfectly toned tummy and super sleek legs were also visible thanks to the position of her body.

Eva swept her wild ringlets of hair over to one side and kept her makeup light and natural.