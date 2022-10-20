Eva Gutowski stunned in bright purple lips and light blonde hair. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

The YouTuber and influencer Eva Gutowski is an important name in the industry even though it’s not 2017 anymore.

This is because of her incredible fashion style and the content she keeps posting on her social media.

Recently, she shared a “pretty mysterious dump” where she was seen wearing a few different outfits.

Eva looked incredible in a silver metallic slip dress with a high slit on her left leg. This is a look for a fun night out.

She put her blonde hair into a high-slick bun, leaving some front pieces out to frame her face.

The YouTuber decided not to accessorize much and let the dress be the star of the show, as she only wore a bracelet and some colored heart earrings.

Eva Gutowski shows off her physique in matching top and pants

In another photo, she can be seen wearing a matching set that consists of a crop top and low-waisted pants.

This white set is to die for. The top looked so sexy since it had a cutout circle on the middle of her chest and a knot at the bottom.

The pants are made of the same fabric that looks knitted, allowing the influencer to show off her incredibly toned body.

Her hair was once again slick back, and she adorned her pretty and simple manicure with a gold bracelet and a ring.

Eva shared this photo dump on her Instagram account, which now has over eight million followers. In one of the pictures, she could be seen in matching denim outfits with her boyfriend.

Eva Gutowski talks about her skincare line Coastal Citizen

The 28-year-old YouTuber and social media personality launched her skincare line last fall, which she called Coastal Citizen.

A few of Eva’s main goals for Eva were to make this brand sustainable and streamlined. She actually suffered from a lot of acne for many years, which eventually led her to want to create this brand.

She talked to New Beauty about the process of creating this brand by saying, “The most difficult part in creating any brand that I make is staying true to the sustainability aspect of it all. […] You soon realize that some of those things can’t be done in an environmentally friendly way. We really made sure to stay true to those decisions and always go the sustainable route. That’s something we’re proud of.”

You can now shop all the products Eva has to offer on the brand’s official website.