Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira poses in a blue bikini, rides horses on fun Brazil trip

Barbie Ferreira shared photos of her Brazil trip that included multiple colorful bikini shots. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Barbie Ferreira has taken the phrase “girls trip” to a whole new level with her recent snapshots in Brazil.

The Euphoria star, 25, posted a series of photos to her Instagram account to show off highlights from her recent tropical getaway – including horseback riding, boats, and a blue bikini.

Ferreira posed in a bright blue and floral patterned bikini

The series, which included multiple photos and videos, included Ferreira posing in different bright-colored bathing suits.

The first showed the actress in a bright blue bikini with a subtle floral design on the bottoms. She also paired the suit with a matching flower in her hair to really dig into the tropical aesthetic of her surroundings.

Ferreira showed off the second bikini in two different photos – one while posing in a door frame another while drinking a bottle of water. This equally as bright suit featured a colorful, floral pattern and a blue “wave” design.

“The girlies and I went to brasil,” the actress wrote in her caption.

Even her fellow Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney had to comment on the getaway photos – “Hot damn,” she wrote on the post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @barbieferreira/Instagram

Along with the bathing suit snapshots, Ferreira also posted video clips of different activities her and “the girlies” have been doing on their trip. She shared short videos of them horseback riding, enjoying a windy boat ride, and riding ATVs through a palm-tree laced road.

Barbie Ferreira’s thoughts on body positivity

Ferreira, who has become known to show off her body and trendy outfits to her Instagram feed, has tackled the issue of body confidence when it comes to social media.

In a video interview with NowThis Entertainment, Ferreira explained that people have “had their two cents” on her body since she was 16 years old – especially while pursuing a career as a model and actress.

“It’s really hard to be a bigger girl to go to auditions cause people are like, ‘you look too mature for this character,’ which is just coded language for ‘your hip’s big,'” the actress said.

However, although it was hard for her to get through at first, Ferreira says it now goes “right above her.”

“At first it was very hard to kind-of unpack the fact that, you know, I’m never gonna be a skinny girl that I always wanted to be. That doesn’t mean that I can’t do what I want, I just have to reframe everything and not just be like, ‘if I ever lose 40 pounds I can be an actress,'” she stated.

’Euphoria’ Star Barbie Ferreira Talks Body Image and Social Media | NowThis

Watch this video on YouTube

Ferreira also said that she has always been authentic and honest in what she posts to her social media accounts. “I just try to keep it myself, but I also know that I can get a little crazy, like, you know, I’m posting a little too much, like, honesty.”

However, fans of Ferreira have shown their appreciation of the relatable actress’s posts and how she addresses comments on her appearance. One YouTuber user commented on the video, “Talent comes in all shapes and sizes. <3 I appreciate her being so open, it’s what makes her human.”

Pic credit: NowThis Entertainment/YouTube

After the recent post of her Brazil trip, it’s safe to say the Euphoria star will continue to share her body-confident content and continue on as a role model for others.