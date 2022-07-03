Eugenie Bouchard in skimpy bikini at beach after skipping Wimbledon

Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard revealed she was skipping out on Wimbledon this year. Pic credit: @geniebouchard/Instagram

With tennis star Eugenie Bouchard not participating in this year’s Wimbledon tournament, she recently chose to enjoy some time at the beach celebrating Canada Day.

The 28-year-old blessed her social media followers by showing off her incredible bikini body as she posed in the sand in front of some lightly crashing waves.

Bouchard, a former No. 5-ranked player, fell out of the rankings several months ago, ultimately leading to her decision to skip the major tennis tournament held in London.

Eugenie Bouchard poses at beach for Canada Day

Looking to be in tip-top shape, Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard wore a bold red bikini for several shots from the beach, which she shared with fans on her Instagram.

In her first image, Genie’s all smiles as she poses with one knee bent forward and both hands resting near her hips. A second image has her reaching for the sky with her other arm bent behind her head as she soaks up the sun and fresh air.

A third and final picture has her incredibly-toned physique with chiseled abs on display as she keeps a foot slightly buried in the sand and tugs up on her red bikini bottoms’ straps.

“Happy Canada Day ❤️🇨🇦❤️,” she wrote to her 2.3 million followers, later revealing she wasn’t in Canada for the beach day.

Based on a slide she shared from a friend on her Instagram Story, Bouchard was celebrating Canada’s holiday from New York.

The photo shows Genie hanging out with two of her girlfriends as they posed on a beach towel in Amagansett.

Pic credit: @geniebouchard/Instagram

Several days ago, Bouchard revealed how she keeps that physique looking fantastic as she showed off some of her workout from the gym. A video clip on her Instagram shows the Canadian tennis pro doing various exercises.

They include single-arm dumbbell rows, tricep pushdowns, and sprinting across the gym to help her get those quick boosts of speed on the tennis courts.

Fans react to Bouchard’s Canada Day heat

The latest picture series from Eugenie Bouchard definitely had fans in full admiration mode. She received over 80,000 Likes and 1,000-plus comments praising her scorching hot bikini visuals.

One individual complimented the tennis star for her “real and full natural beauty,” labeling Eugenie as a “real goddess.”

Pic credit: @geniebouchard/Instagram

“Abs game gone good 🏆,” another fan said in praising her toned midsection.

Pic credit: @geniebouchard/Instagram

Not all fans were in admiration mode, as a few questioned why she wasn’t playing more tennis instead of modeling. She was last in action in 2021 before suffering a shoulder injury, which ultimately required surgery.

Pic credit: @geniebouchard/Instagram

“Why aren’t you at Wimbledon?” one fan asked, causing another to reply with the reason.

Pic credit: @geniebouchard/Instagram

It’s been a fall from near the top for Eugenie Bouchard over the past eight years. She was ranked as high as No. 5 amongst women’s tennis players in 2014. That same year she was named the WTA’s Most Improved Player, an award won by stars including Maria Sharapova, Ana Ivanovic, Martina Hingis, and Serena Williams.

In February she was ranked down at No. 1,459. However, Bouchard fell out of the WTA rankings this past May. Due to there not being any ranking points available at this year’s edition of Wimbledon, Bouchard and others opted to skip the tennis tournament.

The 2022 tournament recently featured severe upsets on the women’s side. In third round results, No. 15 Angelique Kerber fell to No. 24 Elise Mertens, and unranked Tatjana Maria ousted No. 5 Maria Sakkari.