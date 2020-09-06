Ethan Peters death: Makeup artist Ethan is Supreme reportedly dies from a drug overdose

Ethan Peters, a 17-year-old make up artist and Youtuber, has died from an apparent drug overdose, according to several sources. Also known as Ethanisupreme, Peters had over 500,000 followers on Instagram and a YouTube channel with over 5 million views.

Instagram model Ava Louise claims that her friend Ethan suffered from drug addiction and was seeking help a week ago in a string of tweets paying tribute and defending the controversial make-up artist.

“Snap your friends out of it before it’s too late. Get your friends REAL help before it’s too late.” Ava wrote on Twitter and continued with the following:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Ethan told me a week ago he wanted help…I wish I forced him I wish I yelled at him. I f**king wish I didn’t let him do pills in front of me. This pain is insane.”

Louise says in subsequent tweets that Ethan had suffered from drug addiction for over a year due to the pressures of fame and the 17-year-old make-up artist had a drug-induced manic episode.

Ethan Peters is from Texas and started his YouTube career in 2017. In an interview, Peters said that he took inspiration from make-up gurus, such as Jeffree Starr. Ethan started creating product review videos and make-up transformations that saw his YouTube and Instagram numbers explode over the last three years.

In his last Instagram post, Ethan is Supreme addresed his bullies with a before and after photo and the following caption. “Would just like to thank everyone who bullied me. I do this like once every year to see how much I’ve changed and the only thing that hasn’t is the dark circles.”

Several tributes have poured in for Ethanisupreme from the beauty influencer community with many providing cautions to Ethan’s supporters about the dangers of drug addiction.

Despite several YouTubers and influencers confirming his death, several Twitter users are skeptical that Ethan may have faked his death. Make-up artist Cole Carrigan joins the growing list of tributes for Ethan, stating in an Instagram tribute that the “beauty community lost an extremely talented soul today.”

Ethan has been accused of making several controversial statements in the past and has been accused of racism. However, many defend his actions citing his age and drug addiction as factors in his controversial actions.

Flaunt magazine wrote a feature on Ethan last year in which he describes being kicked out of a private school for his sexuality.