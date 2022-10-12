Ester Exposito stuns in lacy sheer lingerie dress

Ester Exposito looks incredible in a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @ester_exposito/Instagram

The beautiful Spanish actress Ester Exposito is one of the most incredible style icons out there.

Exposito is mostly known for playing the iconic role of Carla Roson Caleruga in the Netflix teen drama series Elite.

But her obvious beauty has also carved her a path in the modeling industry, which has led her to pose in various magazines.

This time she left everyone speechless by wearing a delicate white lace dress with a small bow in the middle that decorated it and gave off lingering vibes.

The piece of clothing adjusts perfectly to the actress’ curves, with the top having somewhat of a low v-neck and the bottom flared.

But Exposito didn’t stop there. She included an extra touch by putting on a pair of sheer white lace thigh-high tights to match her dress.

Ester Exposito shows off an amazing figure in white lace dress

She made sure to protect herself from the elements by layering a black leather oversized jacket over the dress.

The model posted a set of candid pictures on her Instagram, which now has an impressive 28.9 million followers.

Ester Exposito talks about criticism and how it affects her

The 22-year-old was born in Madrid and has been acting since a very young age. However, she gained the international fame she has now when she landed the role in the 2018 Netflix teen drama series Elite, where she played Carla until 2020.

After she exited the series, she got two more opportunities with Netflix starring in leading roles in the 2018 films When Angels Sleep and Your Son.

However, with such success comes a lot of eyes looking at you all the time, as well as a lot of criticism. In an interview with Elle Magazine, Exposito was asked if she thought criticism affected her.

Exposito used one video of her dancing on Twitter that hit more than 81 million views and went viral as an example. Even though she didn’t like to see she was a trending topic, Exposito didn’t think it would do her any good to focus on the small number of people that always comment nasty things to her instead of all the love she gets from most of her followers.

However, Exposito also expressed that she felt everyone needed to “create a shield” to protect themselves.

From what it seems, Exposito remains unbothered by the online haters and continues doing what she loves to do.