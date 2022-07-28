Erin Moriarty flaunts legs and feet in skimpy shorts as Starlight enjoys home visit

Erin Moriarty at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Actress Erin Moriarty generates plenty of excitement amongst fans as the often-conflicted superhero Starlight on The Boys.

However, she’s also been known to captivate fans through the various content she shares on her social media, including a series of photos that arrived Tuesday.

The latest share from the 28-year-old actor came from a quick trip to enjoy some time at home. While relaxing in a chair, she grabbed some shots as she showed off her lean physique, including her feet and legs.

A series of photos posted to her Instagram has her wearing a tight black tank top and skimpy shorts with a black and grey leaf-like pattern.

Moriarty had a drink in one hand and a vape pen nearby as she leaned back in the comfortable chair outdoors, resting her feet on another wooden seat.

“Home (for a minute) pt. 2,” she wrote in her caption, also tagging former Glee actor Jacob Artist.

A second photo gives another glimpse of Moriarty as she relaxes at home, this time with her feet cropped out of the picture but showing a bit more of her legs.

She’s also changed her expression, giving a playful smile as she keeps a hand near her lips.

Fans compliment Moriarty’s home pics and The Boys

With the arrival of new content from Erin Moriarty, many of her fans and followers took notice. There were over 275,000 Likes as of this report and numerous comments praising The Boys’ star enjoying her home environment.

“Hope you are doing well, relaxing for a moment, and staying hydrated ♥️,” a fan wrote to wish the actress well during her time off.

“Just watched The Boys and you are incredible as Starlight!” another fan said, praising her work on the Amazon Prime series.

Moriarty has appeared in all three seasons of Amazon’s series, The Boys, based on a comic book series about a group of non-superhero humans trying to take down a group of nefarious superheroes who are part of a corporate plan.

Along with The Boys, viewers may have seen Moriarty on-screen for brief roles in other hit series, including Netflix’s Jessica Jones and HBO’s True Detective.

Fans anticipating The Boys Season 4 starring Moriarty

Erin Moriarty is one of many talented actors in the cast of The Boys, which also features Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Chace Crawford, and Laz Alonso.

Viewers saw The Boys Season 3 was the latest to release on Amazon Prime Video, with episodes arriving on the platform starting this past June. Amazon released the season’s final episode on July 8, 2022.

It’s been a major success for Amazon, with an aggregate review score of 93 percent for the three seasons on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences have given it an overall score of 85 percent.

With the third season concluded, fans are awaiting the fourth season. While a release date has yet to be announced, there’s already speculation about when it might arrive. A report via Amazon Adviser suggests once episodes are filmed and edited, they might be released by September 2023.

The Boys episodes are available for on-demand streaming on Amazon Prime Video.