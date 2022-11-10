Erica Mena gives her fans a gift on her birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Erica Mena is feeling sexy after her divorce. The 35-year-old mom of three posed for some photos on her Instagram page for her birthday, showing her 6 million followers what 35 is supposed to look like.

The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star’s stunning outfit included a skin-tight, candy apple red, sleeveless, leather, thong-style bodysuit. The bodysuit had cutouts on the sides of her belly.

Underneath the bodysuit was a pair of black fishnet stockings. Erica also wore black fishnet gloves with lace ruffles at the wrists.

Her feet were covered in a pair of red strappy stiletto heel sandals. She kept her hair curly and pinned up in a bun.

The photos were set against a white background, with the contrast allowing her outfit to take the spotlight. In one of the pics, Erica was sitting on the ground, feet in the air, with her head thrown back and mouth open with tongue out.

Erica is standing and posing for the camera in the other two pics. She captioned the pic, “If the topic is 💰 I bet I’m coming up. – Happy Motha F***n Birthday To Me! 💋🦂.”

Erica Mena gets to reprise her role in The Stepmother 2 and star in Hush

Erica has been in her acting bag lately. In June, the AllBlk network greenlit a scripted series called Hush, which Erica will be starring in along with RHOP’s Candiace Dillard-Bassett.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hush is an 8-episode series about a “relationship fixer” who keeps the secrets of her high-profile clients. But the deadly secrets of three women threaten her career and life when a dead body is found, and she is the primary suspect.

Erica is also reprising her role as Zoey/Elizabeth in the sequel to Tubi channel’s film The Stepmother, which also stars Marques Houston from the singing group Immature.

The Stepmother is about a recently widowed father who moves to a new town where he meets and falls for a deranged woman with a killer agenda. Both Marques and Erica are returning for the sequel, along with director Chris Stokes.

Erica Mena talks divorce and child support on LHHATL season finale

Monday was the season finale of LHHATL, and the final scene showed Erica celebrating the news that her divorce from ex-husband Safaree Samuels was finalized at last. However, her excitement was short-lived when she discovered that Safaree would only be paying a little over $4,000 a month in child support.

As soon as she learned the outcome of the child support decision, Erica can be heard saying in a shocking tone, “That’s it?” She continued, saying, “Now all of this financial burden with my children is on me? That’s not fair.”

After months of arbitration, a judge signed off on Erica and Safaree’s divorce this past September. Safaree was then ordered to pay $4,305 per month, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.