Erica Mena leaves little to the imagination in a gold sequin bikini

Erica Mena is good as gold, stunning in a sparkly bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePress Agency

Former video vixen and Love and Hip Hop star Erica Mena has never been shy about showing off her jaw-dropping figure that fans follow her for.

She may be known for bringing drama and creating havoc on VH1, but Erica is probably most famous for her unforgettable curves and the fashion she wears.

Erica took to her Instagram Stories to showcase a sizzling look, wearing a beaded bikini by Olivia London, which was inspired by Carnival in Brazil.

The gold beaded top was Olivia London’s signature wire style, which covered just enough to send temperatures soaring and show off the contours of her physique.

The matching bottoms featured the same beading with double strings to accentuate Erica’s slim waist, tattoos, and belly button ring.

Her glam included a smoky eye and pink lips, and her deep red hair was all of the way down her back, hanging in loose waves.

Erica Mena in a sexy gold bikini. Pic credit: @iamerica_mena/Instagram

Erica Mena has been a Love and Hip Hop star since 2011

Erica started out on Love and Hip Hop: New York as an aspiring singer working with famed manager Rich Dollaz. When work and love mixed, the two were an explosive couple, and though the two tried to remain friends, Erica had to move on.

Erica moved on with Cyn Santana, only to lead to another heartbreak, and later became engaged to rapper Bow Wow, but the two split soon after. Her life changed when she met Safaree Samuels and later married him in October 2019.

The couple had daughter Safire Majesty in 2020, and son, Legend, in 2021. But there was not a happy ending in store for Erica and Safaree.

Erica Mena filed for divorce while pregnant with her second child with Safaree Samuels

After less than two years of marriage, Erica pulled the plug on her marriage to Safaree, after many allegations of infidelity on his part.

The announcement came only weeks after Erica revealed she was pregnant with their second child together, and at the time, Erica requested shared custody of their children, child support, and exclusive use of their Atlanta-area home.

Erica stated in court documents that their union was “irretrievably broken” and that there was “no hope of reconciliation.”

Fans can watch the drama between the two play out in real time, as the couple now stars on the Atlanta franchise of Love and Hip Hop.