Who better than husband-and-wife duo Jessie James and Eric Decker to model Kittenish’s latest collection?

The photogenic couple has teamed up once again to promote their brand’s line of intimates, Kittenish Basics.

Jessie and Eric’s latest photoshoot saw them posing from inside a bathroom, canoodling while showing off the collection’s bras and panties as well as their amazing physiques.

In a carousel post shared on Kittenish’s official Instagram, including a set of three pics of the couple, Jessie and Eric modeled some of the pieces from the collection’s intimates line, and they looked fantastic doing so.

Jessie donned her brand’s full coverage tank in charcoal paired with the charcoal OG thong as she sat atop a bathroom countertop. Eric, clad in nothing but a pair of gray boxer briefs, stood in front of his wife as they got up close and personal for the shots.

The attractive duo gazed into each other’s eyes, showcasing their love for each other as well as their equally phenomenal figures.

Jessie James and Eric Decker indulge in ‘self-care’ while promoting Kittenish Basics

As always, Jessie’s hair and makeup were perfection, with her chestnut-colored locks styled in loose, beachy waves with honey-blonde highlights and a bronzed makeup palette, which perfectly complemented her tanned complexion.

Jessie opted for minimal accessories, including a pair of diamond stud earrings and her gigantic wedding ring, allowing her natural beauty and her Kittenish clothing to steal the show.

The caption on the post encouraged customers to indulge in some self-care and snag the pieces quickly before they sell out.

“It’s Friday – treat yourself💅🏻 there’s no self-care quite like online shopping🛍️ shop our Charcoal basics before they’re gone!👏🏻 #kittenish #loungewear #musthavebasics,” it read.

Jessie’s full coverage Basics tank with a high-scoop neckline features a stretchy, ribbed material and can be worn with or without a bra underneath, making it a versatile piece. It retails for $36 and is available in sizes XS through XXL.

The matching underwear is also ribbed and features a combination of rayon and elastane for a seamless and comfortable fit. They are available for $24 on Kittenish’s website and also come in sizes XS through XXL.

Eric and Jessie are Kittenish business partners

Not only has Eric begun helping his superstar wife plug her brand, but he’s also an integral part of the behind-the-scenes action. Eric serves as the co-owner and president of Kittenish, utilizing his bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from the University of Minnesota.

While Eric handles the business side of things, he makes sure to show his support for Jessie – the founder and creative force behind Kittenish – any chance he gets.

In 2022, Jessie walked the runway to promote her Kittenish By Jessie James Decker Swim label during PARAISO Miami Beach Swim Week.

Eric shared photos and videos of his wife rocking the runway in an Instagram post, which he captioned, “What a night!! Proud of this hot mama for crushing her first swim fashion show! Smoke show🔥🔥Best show of the week🙌🏽 Kittenish crew executed to perfection💪🏽”

Jessie dishes on hosting talk show with hubby Eric

Eric and Jessie have proven themselves to be a dynamic duo. Their 2013 former reality TV show, Eric & Jessie, was a hit on E!, and now, Jessie says she’s entertaining the idea of working with her husband on yet another project.

In a January 2023 interview with Music Mayhem Magazine, Jessie said she’d love to do a talk show with Eric, similar to Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“I mean, the only show that we would ever consider doing is we’ve always talked about how it would be fun to do a talk show,” Jessie shared.

“And I think Eric and I have great chemistry, and it would be so much fun to drop the kids off, go to the studio, interview talented people in town, cook something on the show… even sing myself,” Jessie added. “And I feel like that would be a fun way to have that reality, that live interaction, but still be a part of people’s lives.”