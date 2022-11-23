Kelly Brook sizzled in a fitted dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark-Media

Kelly Brook brought a little extra sparkle to the season of giving, rocking a curve-hugging dress for the Global’s Make Some Noise Night Gala in London.

The nude number featured thousands upon thousands of gold sequins and a wrap around the bust to highlight her enviable figure.

Her signature brunette locks appeared to be in a half-up half-down style, with a few select strands left out to frame her smiling face.

She accessorized the dazzling look with a pair of strappy gold heels and a chic white clutch.

A few people caught in the photo’s background looked awestruck by Kelly’s ensemble, and honestly, who could blame them!?

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 43-year-old model and actress attended the annual event to support Global’s mission of helping to support small charities across the United Kingdom.

Kelly Brook stuns in gold at a London event. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Tom Grennan, Charlie Puth, Sam Ryder, and Olly Murs performed at the gala, and incredibly, Global News just reported today that the star-studded event raised over one million dollars.

Kelly Brook stunned in cozy ensemble for partnership with F&F Clothing

Kelly got all warm and cozy earlier this month for a photo shoot promoting F&F Clothing, an affordable fashion label.

Beyond having been featured on F&F Clothing’s social media page countless times, Kelly also regularly supports the accessible brand on her page.

Kelly’s fans love that she shares clothing options that both look incredible and appeal to their budgets.

In the most recent share, the gorgeous media personality was a vision of winter perfection in a white cable knit sweater with a floor-length cream skirt.

She elevated the seasonal look with a striking pair of brown pointed-toe boots and super voluminous hair.

Kelly Brook loaded up the trunk in green coat for KellyXTescoHome

It’s no secret that Kelly has partnered with Tesco, a source of “irresistible food ideas” and products, and now she’s taking her partnership to a whole new level with KellyXTescoHome.

The stunning English model could be seen loading wrapped gifts into the trunk of what appeared to be a vintage car wearing an oversized green jacket.

She added strappy gold heels for a touch of glam and wore her long tresses in loose, tumbling waves.

Now, despite Kelly’s fabulous wardrobe choices and researchers from the University of Texas declaring that she had the “world’s most perfect figure” in 2016, she actually prefers to work on Heart Radio, where her body is completely hidden.

She explained how working on the radio alleviated her from the harsh criticism over her body, saying, “When you do radio they just hear you and if you’re telling a story and making people laugh — they’re not visualising you, they’re absorbed by what you say. I get such positive feedback from the radio compared to telly because people can’t see me.”