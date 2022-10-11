Emmanuelle Chriqui shows off amazing abs in cutout gown

Emmanuelle Chriqui looks stunning in a black vintage gown with cut-outs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Emmanuelle Chriqui posed for a stunning photo as she attended the Environmental Media Association awards, where she was presenting with her partner, Sam Trammell.

The Canadian beauty wore a floor-length black strappy gown with cut-out detail that showed off her toned stomach and arms.

The dress was a vintage Halston from 1978, sourced by vintage expert and archivist Cherie Balch, who goes by @shrimptoncouture on Instagram.

Emmanuelle left her long hair tousled and flowing and accessorized with some large hoop earrings and some bracelets stacked on her arm.

She wore rings by the socially conscious fine jewelry brand Bayou With Love.

Emmanuelle captioned her look, “In the spirit of sustainability I am wearing a beautiful vintage gown by @halston Thank you for brilliant styling @alexxjae and for this gem @shrimptoncouture (fellow Canadian 😘).”

Emmanuelle Chriqui keeps fit with Pilates

The Superman and Lois actress looks in great shape. The 46-year-old chooses to keep fit by doing reformer Pilates at home.

Sharing her fitness videos on Instagram, you can see just how fit and strong Emmanuelle is, but also how tough these workouts can be!

Recently she shared a video of her trying a particularly difficult pose and added a poetic caption about the challenges pilates can bring, “it constantly challenges you and pushes you to grow and persevere and test your limits… It’s the perfect metaphor for life, just as you are feeling good and comfortable something comes along and challenges you… do you shrink away or face it head on??”

In a recent article for New Beauty magazine, Emmanuelle credits the exercises for keeping her toned and in shape, “For fitness, I swear by Pilates. Now, in my mid-40s, I am stronger, leaner and more flexible than ever before.”

We agree she looks great!

Emmanuelle Chriqui enjoys healthy living

Emmanuelle really is the poster girl for looking after yourself on the inside and looking great on the outside.

In the New Beauty article, Chriqui shares her daily routine, and it involves a lot of clean living!

The Entourage actress says that wellness is a combination of mental, spiritual, and physical alignment. She starts every day with transcendental meditation, followed by green juice and a hike or pilates.

She says of her healthy lifestyle, “The other thing I swear by is clean and healthy nutrition—there is no question that, when I cut out sugar and gluten, everything just seems better, and of course meditation! Absolute game-changer, especially for clarity and warding off anxiety!”