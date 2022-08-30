Emma Watson stuns with top falling down

Emma Watson close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Emma Watson is stunning in a new shoot as she poses with a top that’s falling down.

The Harry Potter actress is currently making headlines for being spotted in Italy with Sir Philip Green’s son Brandon as she enjoys Venice with her beau, but it was a solo affair on her Instagram today.

Emma, who doesn’t update too often, posted on Monday.

The photo showed the British actress laughing and with her eyes closed. Standing against a plain white backdrop and professionally photographed, Emma stunned with her gorgeous facial features as she modeled a dark and belted skirt paired with an ab-flashing top.

Going for a deconstructed finish, Emma showcased her slender torso and slim shoulders in a slightly ruched and striped bustier in light shades – the top boasted one spaghetti strap, plus cute satin sleeve details.

Wearing her hair down, Emma opted for a low-key finish with minimal makeup, racking up over 900,000 likes in five hours for her share.

In a caption, the star tagged Wonderland, writing: “Preorder the issue @ wonderlandshop.com.”

Shouting out her “first cover” with the magazine, Emma also tagged various brands, not limited to Prada for the skirt and Valentino for the top.

Emma is herself now the face of Prada Beauty as she represents its fragrances.

Emma Watson ‘here’ until ‘this shoot is iconic’

A photo from the shoot was today also shared to the Wonderland Instagram. The magazine tagged Emma, writing:

“I’ll be here until this shoot is iconic!” promised Emma Watson on the set of her Wonderland cover shoot. A comment that speaks volumes to the hard working and dedicated nature of the 32-year-old who spent 8 hours at our cover shoot – eventually plunging into a rippling pool – attended Brown University alongside acting and now, has directed Prada’s new beauty campaign for Prada Paradoxe fragrance.”

Emma joins the long list of celebrities fronting high-end labels. Singer Miley Cyrus is the face of Gucci, while Spanish brand Balenciaga is fronted by Kim Kardashian.

Emma Watson celebrating her imperfections

Emma has been speaking out amid her Prada Beauty gig. “Why should I be framed?” she said in a short film promoting her ambassador status. “Boxes are always too small. I celebrate my imperfections, I do my days in joy. I’m never the same, but I’m always myself.”

Emma has, in the past, been the face of British designer Burberry.