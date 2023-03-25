Emma Watson turned up the fashion for a lunch at Nobu.

She was spotted on Thursday, leaving her lunch in Malibu and looking absolutely chic in the process.

Emma rocked a mini skirt made from a black leather material that gave her overall look a bit of an extra edge and superstar quality.

The actress paired the leather skirt with a white top with a high neckline for a classic Hollywood energy that Emma was ideally suited for.

She elevated her look even further with black boots that rose to just under her knees. They were made from the same leather material as the skirt and tied the outfit nicely together.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The activist topped her outfit off with a brown suede jacket that was embellished with gold buttons but which she left open.

Emma Watson embraces her chic style

The majority of Emma’s long brunette locks were left to whisk away in the wind, but a small portion was braided in the front for a bit of extra stylish flair.

The English director enhanced her look with dark glasses to cover her eyes and show off the star quality that radiates from within. She appeared to wear no makeup underneath and instead let her features naturally shine.

She carried a couple of bags over her right shoulder and appeared busy as she also held her phone out in front of her with the same arm.

Overall, Emma was fierce and fashionable — as usual.

Emma Watson went to lunch in chic style. Pic credit: RMBI/BENS / BACKGRID

Emma Watson promotes Prada

Emma is a huge name, so naturally, equally big-brand names would want her to promote their products.

The creative director posted a stunning image on Instagram to promote Prada to her 70.2 million followers. The breathtaking image showed a closeup of Emma next to a Prada perfume.

The Harry Potter star looked as radiant as ever, as her flawless complexion was glowing. Her eyebrows were nicely defined, and she had dark lashes and a bit of winged eyeliner on either side of her closed eyes.

Her freckles dotted her nose, and her cheekbones were highlighted with a bit of rosy blush. Her lips were tinted pink, and overall she looked incredible.

Prada is a fashion company, and in addition to its fashionable accessories, it also sells a variety of perfumes. The company was likely pleased with Emma’s post, which earned over 1 million likes and was flooded with several thousand comments.