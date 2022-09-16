Emma Watson goes braless in backless sheer white dress

Emma Watson shows off her fashionable side in a sheer white dress at a charity event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Christopher Smith/AdMedia

Actress and director Emma Watson has been busy on social media after a months-long break and is showing her fashionable side.

Her latest project has been directing and starring in Prada’s Paradoxe campaign, where she used her platform to hire women creatives behind the scenes.

The reusable perfume bottle style also matches Emma’s commitment to promoting sustainable products, as the bottle remains useful after the perfume is gone.

Once again taking a stand, Emma attended the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner on Thursday night in New York City.

The charitable event was hosted by Anderson Cooper and co-chaired by Salma Hayek and her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, Gisele Bundchen, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Julie Mehretu, Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan, and Gloria Steinem.

Emma was one of many guests at the event, and she showed up in style to support the cause to help stand against violence against women and help survivors.

Emma Watson stuns braless in white cutout dress

Emma shared a couple of snaps from the event on her Instagram Stories, showing off her incredible look.

The first picture showed the back of the dress, which was mostly open save for some fabric across her shoulders and the hem of the dress’s skirt.

The fabric of the dress was sheer and lacy with delicate floral patterns, and she went casual with accessories, opting for a couple of silver bracelets, earrings, and a small clutch purse.

@emmawatson/Instagram

A second photo showed the front of the dress, which was just as stunning as the back.

The dress featured a high neckline with delicate slits throughout the shoulder and torso. The fabric had a netted appearance in the front picture, showing some skin through the fabric.

@emmawatson/Instagram

Emma finished the look with some black strappy heels that matched her clutch.

Emma Watson remains a strong feminist

Shortly after her Harry Potter career ended, Emma became known as a staunch feminist and has continued to advocate for women to be treated equally to men and to make room for more women in male-dominated fields.

She took her goals into her own hands for her Parada campaign, where she sought on her own to hire creative women to help her behind the scenes rather than the more popular creative men.

As one of the most famous women and actresses in the world, Emma’s words aren’t taken lightly, and she certainly has quite the following (67.6 million on Instagram!) who listen to her.

She revealed to Vanity Fair a few years ago, “I used to be scared of words like ‘feminism,’ ‘patriarchy,’ ‘imperialist.’ But I’m not anymore.”