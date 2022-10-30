Emma Watson let her creative juices flow as she added to her Instagram grid’s remarkable aesthetic. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Henry Harris/ Featureflash

Emma Watson let loose in tiny shorts while dancing in water as the actress showed a different side to her dynamic personality.

The Harry Potter actress posted for her 68.3 million Instagram followers.

The latest was part of a nine-photo grid that has become a staple on Emma’s page.

Emma joined Italian designer Prada for their fragrance, Prada Paradoxe, in August. The photos were from a Prada shoot and were part of the 32-year-old actress’ campaign with the brand.

While eight of the images created a gorgeous backdrop, one photo featured the talented actress.

Emma wore a backless shirt with tiny shorts as she stomped in water and spread her arms on either side.

Emma Watson dances for Prada Paradoxe

She rocked black combat boots, possibly adding extra drama to Emma’s big splash while she bent her knees and struck a pose.

It looked like Emma was enjoying herself as she danced around in the water, with large screens providing a backdrop. In the caption of the post, she wrote “WALL OF LIFE,” which was presumably a reference to the screens.

The water sprayed from the puddle while the camera captured the droplets in a beautiful feature. Emma’s reflection was also visible in the show, adding to the photo’s aesthetics.

Emma’s photos certainly had a bit of a futuristic vibe to them. Another image showed Emma plugged into a virtual reality device.

She shared in the caption that only one in six people in the digital economy was female.

Emma Watson joins Prada Paradoxe

Emma joined Prada Paradoxe as the face of the fragrance and debuted a brand new pixie-cut for the occasion. She shot multiple videos for the campaign and even tried her hand at directing. Emma spoke with WWD about her latest project.

Emma said, “I think it was serendipitous that Prada came to me with this project. It was around the time when I had decided in my heart, and my head, that I wanted to direct something.”

Prada gave Emma creative reign over the latest campaign, and Emma hit the ground running.

She continued, “I found the concept of being a woman who’s a paradox so interesting. Something that really stuck out to me when I was sent the idea for the fragrance was that Prada is about upstream narratives.”

Emma explained that she often felt like a paradox as a person who has advocated for changing norms, like climate change practices and gender equality.