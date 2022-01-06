Emma Watson, Emma Roberts both respond to Harry Potter photo mix-up

Emma Watson breaks her silence regarding the photo mishap from HBO Max’s Harry Potter reunion special. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

On January 1, Harry Potter fans eagerly tuned in to the much-anticipated HBO Max reunion special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

However, there was a pretty major photo snafu at the beginning of the documentary that loyal fans immediately noticed and took to social media to discuss.

Rather than a childhood picture of Emma Watson, who starred as Hermione Granger in all eight of the films, the show’s producers inadvertently showed a picture of American Horror Story star Emma Roberts.

After staying mum on the subject for a few days, Emma Watson took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts on the photo blunder, with Emma Roberts to follow with a comment and photo of her own.

The photo in question

As part of a trip down memory lane, throwback photos of the cast were shared. Instead of a photo of a young Watson in her pre-Hermione years, the photo of the adorable little girl sporting those Minnie Mouse ears was actually a childhood photo of Emma Roberts, who shared that same photo on her Instagram page back in 2012.

One fan noticed the blunder immediately and flocked to Twitter to discuss.

GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/bLbXcCUpnh January 1, 2022

“GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON,” one eagle-eyed viewer noticed in all caps.

The tweet caught the attention of the reunion’s producers, who acknowledged the error and issued the following statement, “Well spotted, Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly.”

Both Emmas speak out about the blunder

Neither Watson nor Roberts spoke out about the photo mix-up right away, although Watson did upload her own throwback memory with her fellow costars the day after the special premiered.

They have both chosen to speak out regarding the error on their respective Instagram pages.

Watson addressed the error with her fans in the following Instagram post on Wednesday, insisting she was “NOT this cute” as a kid (though we absolutely disagree!) and tagging Roberts with the hashtag #emmasistersforever.

Watson’s fans were quick to disagree, as was Emma Roberts herself, who shared her own reply and returned the compliment in an Instagram story.

“Haha! I don’t believe that!” she sweetly retorted.

Emma Roberts politely disagrees with Emma Watson’s opinion that she was “NOT” this cute. Pic credit: @emmaroberts/Instagram

We can all agree that both #emmasistersforever are equally as cute and handled the mix-up with class, style, and a sense of humor.