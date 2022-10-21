Emma Watson got artistic as she decorated her Instagram feed with beautiful shots featuring herself enjoying a dance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Steve Vas/Featureflash

Emma Watson showed off her creative side in a recent share as she enjoyed a dance.

Along with the posts, she shared a poem as the creative actress has been known for her intellectual personality.

Emma’s artistic and intellectual inclinations were visible on her Instagram, where she has regularly treated her 68.3 million followers to beautiful multi-post grids with literature and poetry, adding a unique twist to the shares.

Her latest post appeared inspired by dance as she showed herself in movement.

The aesthetically pleasing grid featured Emma from a low point of view, with her arms extended to each side. The Harry Potter actress tilted her head back and closed her eyes as she appeared to get into the moment.

She wore a sleeveless top with a cinched waist in a light pink color. Emma paired the feminine top with black spandex shorts. Above Emma, the skies appeared cloudless and blue.

Yellow text over the photo read, “It was never a battle, it’s a dance.”

William Butler Yeats, the work that Emma featured in her caption, was a celebrated Irish poet who was widely regarded as one of the best in his craft from the 20th century. The poet achieved critical and commercial success and received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1923.

Emma Watson’s academic achievements

As a graduate of the prestigious Brown University, Emma studied English literature, so her affinity for poets such as William Yeats was not surprising.

Emma received her diploma in 2014 from the Ivy League university and has used her linguistic talents to advocate for various causes, including environmental activism.

Emma’s articulate speeches have drawn attention to her causes, putting a spotlight on subject matter that her audiences may not otherwise have shown interest in.

Emma Watson supports sustainable fashion

As a highly-photographed actress who starred in one of the most successful movie franchises of all time, Emma has experience with fashion.

She made a conscious effort to bring awareness to fashion and its potential to help or harm the planet.

Emma spoke with Good On You about personal responsibility when it comes to shopping and knowing the ethics behind clothing.

She shared, “But I am just one person. In truth, we can all play a part in driving fashion to be more sustainable and ethical.”

She continued, “By choosing to wear clothes from labels that embrace transparent, creative and innovative production methods; and by re-wearing, recycling, swapping and thrifting.”

It’s clear that Emma doesn’t just talk the talk–she also walks the walk.