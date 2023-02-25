Dancing With The Stars pro Emma Slater looked absolutely beautiful in a recent social media share.

The gorgeous blonde was spending some time with her close friends as they lapped up the warm weather, ocean air, and the golden hour glow.

Although it was recently announced that Emma and her husband, fellow Dancing With The Stars star Sasha Farber have officially filed for divorce, that didn’t stop her from getting in some quality time with her girlfriends.

Emma took part in Dancing With The Star’s Season 31, which premiered on Disney+ and was the first reality show to air live episodes on a streaming service.

Paired with actor and model Trevor Donovan, Emma and her dance partner had a great run on the show as they managed to reach the semi-finals.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The dance partners ultimately came in 6th place.

With Season 31 now wrapped, Emma’s taking some time to enjoy herself, which apparently includes taking some fun pictures with her friends while on vacation.

Emma Slater is a vision in a black bikini while sharing a stunning view on a recent girls’ trip

Taking to her Instagram, Emma shared a carousel post comprised of four pictures with her fans and followers.

In the first snap, Emma gave a sultry glance to the camera as she propped herself up on her knees while enjoying some downtime in Miami with her friends.

Emma’s black bikini fit her like a dream. The triangle bikini top was tied around her neck, while the lower strap was tied around her mid-back. The bottoms also featured a set of ties, which Emma secured at her hips.

Her tanned skin was the perfect complement to her bright blonde locks. Her hair flowed freely down her back and shoulders in a perfect set of naturally beachy waves.

The picture was all the more captivating by the golden hour sunrays that cascaded over Emma’s face.

The next shot found Emma in a similar stance as the first, though this time, she wasn’t alone in the frame.

Instead, part of Kateryna Klishyna was visible since she was leaning forward to take the picture, and The Bachelor star Gabby Windey was smiling in the picture’s background.

The three friends were clearly having a blast snapping pictures of themselves with the scenic bright blue ocean waters all around them.

“The one when the photographers are flawless 🙌🏻💗 #Miami @kateryna_klishyna @gabby.windey,” Emma joked in the post’s caption.

Emma gushes over her Hammitt bag after missing out on NYFW

Emma’s hectic Dancing With The Stars schedule means that while she’s filming, the rest of her personal life has to be put on hold.

This was the case during the 2022 New York Fashion Week, which took place while Emma was busy competing on DWTS 31.

Due to the filming schedule, Emma was unable to attend any fashion shows. However, that didn’t stop her from showing support for one of her favorite brands.

Taking to her Instagram back in September, Emma couldn’t help but gush about one of her favorite fashion accessories — Hammitt’s Manhattan Bag.

“It’s NY fashion week, and while I won’t be there, I can still carry a piece of Manhattan with me to my dance rehearsals,” she captioned the post. “I recently discovered @hammittla and have been wearing the limited edition Manhattan Bag to my rehearsals. I’m feeling it! #feelitloveithammitt #hammittpartner.”

Given that Emma has a solid following of 802,000 followers on the popular app, it comes as no surprise that brands would be biting at the bit to work with her.

Now that Emma is also in the thick of her divorce, it will be exciting to see her next life moves.