Emma Roberts swims in strapless red swimsuit as she enjoys ‘beautiful reset’ following Garrett Hedlund split

Emma Roberts swims in a strapless red swimsuit following split from Garrett Hedlund. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Breakups are never easy, but Emma Roberts seems to have a few good ideas on how to make them a lot easier.

The American Horror Story actress shared a set of photos on Instagram highlighting a “beautiful reset” as she refreshes and prepares to move forward.

Her photos show her swimming and hiking in a beautiful nature area while sporting a strapless red swimsuit and athletic shorts when she isn’t swimming.

Emma Roberts swims in strapless red swimsuit surrounded by nature

Roberts appears to be on a relaxing getaway at Hacienda AltaGracia, a resort by Auberge Resorts Collection.

Her caption reads, “The most beautiful reset possible in my new favorite place 🏝 @thewell @altagraciaauberge @aubergeresorts the most magnificent setting, the kindest people, the most mind blowing experiences 💗 can’t wait to get back!”

The Well is advertised as a “complete ecosystem for wellness” in NYC. Their website lists services and classes such as yoga classes, meditation classes, spa days, stress support, bodywork and massage services, and more.

Looking at Emma Roberts’ photos, it appears she may be enjoying a spa package as she relaxes in a large stone pool surrounded by nature. On the wall of the pool appears to be a jug of water with fruit slices and bowls that appear to hold fruits and nuts.

The actress tagged Solid & Striped as the designer of her swimsuit and Instagram user @beeing_ally, the co-founder of The Branding Bee, a consulting agency that focuses on amplifying brands and facilitating celebrity content.

While Emma Roberts has enjoyed her reset and is ready to come back, fans aren’t so quick to forget that this post comes amid her separation from Garrett Hedlund, just a few months short of sharing three years together.

Emma Robteres and Garrett Hedlund’s split

The news broke last week that Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund broke up after their relationship struggled for several months.

They first began dating in March of 2019 and welcomed their son, Rhodes, in December 2020. Since their split, the pair have been trying to co-parent, but it hasn’t been easy. Neither Roberts nor Hedlund have provided more information regarding their breakup.

Last week, Hedlund was arrested for public intoxication in Franklin County, Tennessee. The actor has since been released, but this arrest could lead to further issues as he is on probation for a previous DUI.

Emma Roberts is featured on the cover of Tatler’s March edition but did not comment on her relationship with Hedlund in her interview with them.

Despite her refusal to comment on her relationship with Hedlund, Roberts said she was in a good place in her life.

“I’m at a place where I can say I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than I ever have,” she said. “My life has changed more in the past two years than it did in the 28 years beforehand, and I love where I’m standing now at the age of 30.”

Based on her most recent Instagram post, fans feel confident that Roberts will bounce back from her breakup with Hedlund and be able to move on and heal peacefully. As for Hedlund, fans are waiting to see the outcome of his most recent arrest.