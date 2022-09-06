Emma Roberts stuns in tiny black skirt

Emma Roberts has been promoting her new show with a chic schoolgirl look. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Emma Roberts looks absolutely stunning as she posed in a tiny black skirt to promote her upcoming show, Tell Me Lies.

The 31-year-old American Horror Story actress took on a schoolgirl chic look in a white top and black skirt, well actually, a skort.

Emma took to Instagram to post two pics of her rocking a skort, a pair of shorts made to look like a skirt, and paired it with a long-sleeved white shirt. The flirty look also came with a couple of black high-heeled sandals.

Her beautiful blond hair was tied back, and she wore a pale red lipstick. The whole outfit really showcased her stunning petite physique.

In the first shot, Emma had a serious look on her face as she stared directly into the camera. However, the second pic showed her with her eyes closed and laughing as if someone had just told a joke

Emma’s post was all about promoting her upcoming new show on Hulu, Tell Me Lies. But Emma isn’t acting in this one, she’s making her debut as the executive producer.

Her caption read, “#tellmelies press day 🌸 watch on @hulu sept 7th and tell me what you guys think!” She also tagged in creator and showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer and Carola Lovering, the author on whose book the show is based.

Emma Roberts fans are already onboard with her new show

Of course, Emma’s fans were super quick to share their enthusiasm for her upcoming show.

One fan emphasized that they would be watching, “We WILL be tuning in!!” and another wrote, “Cannot wait to stream queen.”

Another fan seemed to compliment Emma’s look, “You win! 🏆😍❤️”

Pic credit: @emmaroberts/Instagram

Emma Roberts is producing Hulu show, Tell Me Lies

According to ET, Tell Me Lies is a story about two young lovers Lucy Albright played by Grace Van Patten, and Stephen DeMarco played by Jackson White.

After meeting in college, the show then follows the exploits of the pair over the course of eight years. However, things take a turn for the worse when Lucy learns that Stephen is not who he says he is.

Executive producer Emma told the outlet that she relates to the Lucy character, stating, “I think we can see ourselves, we can see our friends… I feel like there’s always a time, when you’re young where it’s like, ‘Oh, I should’ve just focused more on myself instead of a guy,’ or you see your friend being like, ‘Why are you so obsessed with that person? Move on?’ And so, I think that that’s something everyone will majorly be able to relate to,”

Tell Me Lies hits screens on Wednesday, September 7, on Hulu.